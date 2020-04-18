University of Maine Cooperative Extension Caribou Homemakers recently made and donated 110 fabric face masks to area hospitals and nursing homes in central Aroostook County, according to a news release from Lisa Fishman, of the UMaine extension.

UMaine Extension Homemakers is a volunteer group that develops leadership skills, supports community causes, and promotes Extension’s educational programs in nine Maine counties.

Several locations with active homemaker groups are accepting donations of fabric face masks in support of Sewing Masks for Maine, a statewide volunteer effort to provide homemade face masks for health care providers.

Drop-off locations:

• UMaine Extension Hancock County Office, 63 Boggy Brook Road, Ellsworth. For more information, contact Zabet Neucollins at 319-325-4323 or [email protected]

The drop bin is a plastic tote with a blue lid and labeled Masks for Maine outside the entrance to the building.

• UMaine Extension Somerset County Office, 7 County Drive, Skowhegan. For more information, contact Tammy Bodge-Terry at 679-7057 or [email protected]

The drop bin is a clear plastic tote with a green lid and labeled Masks for Maine outside the entrance to the building.

• UMaine Extension Aroostook County Office, 34 Armory Road, Fort Kent. For more information, contact Lisa Fishman at 316-8310 or [email protected]

The drop bin is a red cooler with a white lid and labeled Masks for Maine outside the entrance to the building.

For more information about the project, visit extension.umaine.edu, or contact Fishman at 316-8310 or [email protected].

