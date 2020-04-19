IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:41 a.m., theft was reported on Kennebec Street.
4:44 p.m., theft was reported on Brook Street.
10:39 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Finch Street.
11:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
Sunday, 7 a.m., theft was reported on River Road.
7:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.
8:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arnolds Lane.
IN ATHENS, Saturday at 2:06 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Boothby Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:12 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Murdock Street.
11:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mt. Vernon Avenue and Bond Street.
1:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Stone Street.
2 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mt. Vernon Avenue.
2:14 p.m., mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street and State Street.
4:59 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
4:59 p.m., theft was reported on Capitol Street.
7:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Willow Street.
Sunday, 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.
1 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street and Chase Avenue.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Salisbury Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 4:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
9:08 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.
Sunday, 5:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winchester Street.
6:36 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.
6:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
11:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jones Street.
Sunday, 7:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thomas Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.
11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rocky Shore Lane.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Business Court.
12:09 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Lincoln Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.
10:48 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.
12:05 p.m., theft was reported on Bennett Avenue.
12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:26 a.m., a fight was reported on Carey Lane.
11:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Toward Street.
12:30 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.
4:31 p.m., theft was reported on Carrean Street.
6:41 p.m., assault was reported on Wilson Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.
11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.
11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:04 a.m., Skylar Marie Wood, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:14 p.m., Neil A. Groder, 66, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on charges of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.
