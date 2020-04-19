IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:41 a.m., theft was reported on Kennebec Street.

4:44 p.m., theft was reported on Brook Street.

10:39 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Finch Street.

11:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

Sunday, 7 a.m., theft was reported on River Road.

7:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

8:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arnolds Lane.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 2:06 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Boothby Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:12 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Murdock Street.

11:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mt. Vernon Avenue and Bond Street.

1:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Stone Street.

2 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

2:14 p.m., mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street and State Street.

4:59 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:59 p.m., theft was reported on Capitol Street.

7:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Willow Street.

Sunday, 12:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

1 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street and Chase Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Salisbury Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 4:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

9:08 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

Sunday, 5:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winchester Street.

6:36 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weston Avenue.

6:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jones Street.

Sunday, 7:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Thomas Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rocky Shore Lane.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Business Court.

12:09 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:48 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:05 p.m., theft was reported on Bennett Avenue.

12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:26 a.m., a fight was reported on Carey Lane.

11:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Toward Street.

12:30 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

4:31 p.m., theft was reported on Carrean Street.

6:41 p.m., assault was reported on Wilson Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:04 a.m., Skylar Marie Wood, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:14 p.m., Neil A. Groder, 66, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on charges of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

