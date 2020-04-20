IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:15 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Philip Avenue.

1:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Penobscot Street.

8:29 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Denali Way.

8:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parkwood Drive.

Monday at 2:40 a.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on North Belfast Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 5:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Halls Bridge Road.

Monday at 2:41 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 12:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Interstate 95.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 6:06 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Cottage Lane.

IN EUSTIS, Sunday at 4:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Dead River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:34 p.m., an assault was reported on Oakland Road.

1:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Archer Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 10:53 a.m., a brush fire was reported on Porter Hill Road.

2:04 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

6:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on Holley Road.

Monday at 7:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN JAY, Sunday at 10:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

10:45 p.m., a car fire was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 8:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 8:05 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Narrow Gauge Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holley Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:43 a.m., a car theft was reported on Ward Hill Road.

3:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

7:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

9:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rebecca Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, April 14 at 7:34 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Lincoln Street.

8:39 p.m., an electrical hazard was reported on Hatch Street.

Wednesday at 7:32 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Brunswick Road.

Thursday at 8:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hatch Street.

Friday at 1:06 p.m., an animal problem was reported on at mile marker 45 on Interstate 295.

6:54 p.m., theft was reported on Heron Lane.

8:33 p.m., theft was reported on Darrah Street.

Sunday at 11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

2:06 p.m., an overdose was reported on Dingley Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1 p.m., mischief was reported on Waterville Road.

Monday at 8:31 a.m., theft was reported on Constitution Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

10:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

10:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on Mae Terrace.

12:22 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:43 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

Monday at 12:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Toward Street.

1:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.

2:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

6:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:55 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Herd Street.

12:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Verti Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fellows Lane.

10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 12:09 a.m., Dean Clay Sharp, 46, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

12:20 a.m., Linda Marie Flagg, 56, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1 p.m., Justin E. Clark, 38, of Charleston, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

