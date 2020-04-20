IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:15 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Philip Avenue.
1:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
2:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
8:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Penobscot Street.
8:29 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Denali Way.
8:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parkwood Drive.
Monday at 2:40 a.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on North Belfast Avenue.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 5:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Halls Bridge Road.
Monday at 2:41 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 12:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Interstate 95.
IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 6:06 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Cottage Lane.
IN EUSTIS, Sunday at 4:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Dead River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:34 p.m., an assault was reported on Oakland Road.
1:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Archer Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 10:53 a.m., a brush fire was reported on Porter Hill Road.
2:04 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
6:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on Holley Road.
Monday at 7:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.
IN JAY, Sunday at 10:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.
10:45 p.m., a car fire was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 8:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 8:05 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Narrow Gauge Street.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holley Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:43 a.m., a car theft was reported on Ward Hill Road.
3:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.
7:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.
9:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rebecca Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Drive.
IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, April 14 at 7:34 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Lincoln Street.
8:39 p.m., an electrical hazard was reported on Hatch Street.
Wednesday at 7:32 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Brunswick Road.
Thursday at 8:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hatch Street.
Friday at 1:06 p.m., an animal problem was reported on at mile marker 45 on Interstate 295.
6:54 p.m., theft was reported on Heron Lane.
8:33 p.m., theft was reported on Darrah Street.
Sunday at 11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
2:06 p.m., an overdose was reported on Dingley Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1 p.m., mischief was reported on Waterville Road.
Monday at 8:31 a.m., theft was reported on Constitution Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
10:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.
10:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on Mae Terrace.
12:22 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:43 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
11:23 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.
Monday at 12:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Toward Street.
1:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.
2:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.
6:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:55 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Herd Street.
12:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.
6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Verti Drive.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fellows Lane.
10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 12:09 a.m., Dean Clay Sharp, 46, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
12:20 a.m., Linda Marie Flagg, 56, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1 p.m., Justin E. Clark, 38, of Charleston, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Court upholds former Maine lawmaker’s conviction for theft, tax evasion
-
Local & State
Water main replacement begins this week in downtown Waterville
-
Local & State
Waterville to consider discontinuing trash pick up at mobile home parks
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict
-
Business
TD Bank among institutions criticized for poor emergency loan response