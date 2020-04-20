AUGUSTA — The Knights of Columbus Abnaki Council 334 will provide free no contact takeout meals from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave.

To place a takeout order, call 458-8537. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release from Officer Joseph W. Morelli, Maine Bureau of Capitol Police.

This week’s menu includes salisbury steak, potato, dinner rolls, vegetable and dessert.

Reminder: Think of your neighbors, friends, relatives, elderly, shut-ins and people without transportation; call in orders you can deliver.

filed under:
April, augusta maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles