AUGUSTA — The Knights of Columbus Abnaki Council 334 will provide free no contact takeout meals from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave.
To place a takeout order, call 458-8537. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release from Officer Joseph W. Morelli, Maine Bureau of Capitol Police.
This week’s menu includes salisbury steak, potato, dinner rolls, vegetable and dessert.
Reminder: Think of your neighbors, friends, relatives, elderly, shut-ins and people without transportation; call in orders you can deliver.
