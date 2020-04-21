IN ANSON, Monday at 12:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Second Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:25 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:34 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
12:08 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:15 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Chapel Street.
2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
2:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gray Birch Drive.
3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
4:39 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Piggery Road.
5:05 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.
6:15 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Bangor Street.
6:32 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
6:52 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Chapel Street.
9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.
10:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Spruce Street.
10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
Tuesday at 12:50 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:11 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.
4:13 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.
IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 5:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Oakland Road.
IN BENTON, Monday at 9:43 p.m. a well-being check was made on River Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 2:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Goodrich Road.
11:18 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Avis Drive.
3:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Diamond Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.
2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
IN FAYETTE, Friday at 8:34 a.m., fraud was reported on Shore Road.
Saturday at 10:54 a.m., a well-being check was made on Watson Heights Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:06 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Central Street.
11:28 a.m., a well-being check was made on Spring Street.
7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Street.
Saturday at 5:53 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Highland Avenue.
1:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
Sunday at 7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
10:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.
Monday at 7:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Weeks Road.
5:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Blueberry Hill Lane.
IN JACKMAN, Monday at 2:20 p.m., a car theft was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 1:38 p.m., mischief was reported on Lakewood Road.
5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 9:19 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hatchery Road.
5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 8:32 a.m., theft was reported on Sadie Dunn Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hill Street.
IN PITTSTON, Monday at 5:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Kelley Road.
7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 126.
8:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 27.
8:48 p.m., theft was reported on Route 27.
Tuesday at 2:32 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Blinn Hill Road.
IN READFIELD, Friday at 8:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Kents Hill Road.
12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Road.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 6:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:26 a.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN SOLON, Monday at 3:59 p.m., an assault was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
3 p.m., theft was reported on Abbott Street.
4:08 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.
5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 11:45 a.m., theft was reported on Moose Hill Road.
IN WINDSOR, Monday at 9:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Griffin Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 6:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Bellevue Street.
6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.
11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rainbow Lane.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fellows Lane.
10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Monday at 9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Metcalf Road.
3:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:29 p.m., Robert Charles Lacroix, 32, of Fairfield, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., Elvis Everett Thompson, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release following a report of a general disturbance on Chapel Street. At the same time, June Kay Raymond, 37, of Augusta was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
4:59 a.m., Patrick L. Conklin, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.
IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 12:16 p.m., Eric S. Estes, 45, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors following the report of a domestic dispute on Bowman Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:44 p.m., Anthony Jordan Penney, 22, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:31 p.m., Hailee Dawn Meeks, 26, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
2:26 p.m., Edwin Y. Morris, 36, of Benton, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
8:53 p.m., Ricki Mathew Gould, 25, of Corinna, was arrested on two charges of eluding an officer, and charges of operating with a suspended license, motor vehicle speeding, violating conditions of release and three warrants.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 11:58 a.m., Jacob W. Dolley, 32, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:13 a.m., Skylee Elisa Negron, 21, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended registration, operating after license suspended and violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Riverside Drive.
3:07 a.m., Reggie C. French, 44, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop at Cedar and Mill streets.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 3:45 p.m., Alfred W. Brown III, 27, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle greater than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Libby Hill Road.
9:35 p.m., Kelli J. Carl, 46, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a motor vehicle stop on Highland Avenue.
Saturday at 5:34 p.m., Jason P. Valera, 48, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Freemont Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Morning Sentinel
Skowhegan artisan spreads message of hope during pandemic
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine April 21 police log
-
Local & State
Monday morning fire ravages unoccupied building on Oak Pond Road in Canaan
-
Sports
Athletic trainer whose clients include NBA superstars finds new home in Maine
-
Sports
Sidelines: University of Maine All-American receiver Earnest Edwards awaits the NFL draft