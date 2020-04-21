IN ANSON, Monday at 12:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Second Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:25 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:34 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

12:08 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:15 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Chapel Street.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gray Birch Drive.

3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

4:39 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Piggery Road.

5:05 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.

6:15 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Bangor Street.

6:32 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

6:52 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Chapel Street.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.

10:30 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Spruce Street.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

Tuesday at 12:50 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:11 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.

4:13 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 5:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Oakland Road.

IN BENTON, Monday at 9:43 p.m. a well-being check was made on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 2:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Goodrich Road.

11:18 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Avis Drive.

3:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Diamond Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN FAYETTE, Friday at 8:34 a.m., fraud was reported on Shore Road.

Saturday at 10:54 a.m., a well-being check was made on Watson Heights Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:06 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Central Street.

11:28 a.m., a well-being check was made on Spring Street.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Street.

Saturday at 5:53 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Highland Avenue.

1:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

Sunday at 7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

10:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

Monday at 7:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Weeks Road.

5:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Blueberry Hill Lane.

Related Read more cop logs

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 2:20 p.m., a car theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 1:38 p.m., mischief was reported on Lakewood Road.

5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 9:19 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hatchery Road.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 8:32 a.m., theft was reported on Sadie Dunn Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hill Street.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 5:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Kelley Road.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 126.

8:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 27.

8:48 p.m., theft was reported on Route 27.

Tuesday at 2:32 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Blinn Hill Road.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 8:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Kents Hill Road.

12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 6:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:26 a.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Monday at 3:59 p.m., an assault was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

3 p.m., theft was reported on Abbott Street.

4:08 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 11:45 a.m., theft was reported on Moose Hill Road.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 9:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Griffin Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 6:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Bellevue Street.

6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.

11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rainbow Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fellows Lane.

10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Metcalf Road.

3:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:29 p.m., Robert Charles Lacroix, 32, of Fairfield, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., Elvis Everett Thompson, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release following a report of a general disturbance on Chapel Street. At the same time, June Kay Raymond, 37, of Augusta was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4:59 a.m., Patrick L. Conklin, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 12:16 p.m., Eric S. Estes, 45, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors following the report of a domestic dispute on Bowman Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:44 p.m., Anthony Jordan Penney, 22, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:31 p.m., Hailee Dawn Meeks, 26, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:26 p.m., Edwin Y. Morris, 36, of Benton, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

8:53 p.m., Ricki Mathew Gould, 25, of Corinna, was arrested on two charges of eluding an officer, and charges of operating with a suspended license, motor vehicle speeding, violating conditions of release and three warrants.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 11:58 a.m., Jacob W. Dolley, 32, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:13 a.m., Skylee Elisa Negron, 21, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended registration, operating after license suspended and violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Riverside Drive.

3:07 a.m., Reggie C. French, 44, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop at Cedar and Mill streets.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 3:45 p.m., Alfred W. Brown III, 27, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle greater than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Libby Hill Road.

9:35 p.m., Kelli J. Carl, 46, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a motor vehicle stop on Highland Avenue.

Saturday at 5:34 p.m., Jason P. Valera, 48, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Freemont Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: