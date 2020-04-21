A teenager from the town of China was rescued Monday after slipping and dropping 30 feet down an embankment at Moxie Falls in Somerset County.

Antonio Jacobs, 18, was hiking with three other friends at Moxie Falls around 4:30 p.m. Monday when he fell 30 feet down an embankment at the edge of Moxie Stream at the base of the falls, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Moxie Falls, located in a plantation outside of The Forks, is Maine’s highest waterfall and drops more than 90 feet.

Game wardens said Jacobs was immobile and unable to move because of his injuries. The teenager was loaded into a Stokes Rescue Basket and was extracted out of the gorge by 7 p.m., and then flown by Lifeflight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatments of cuts and bruises, and injuries to his ankle, knee and ribs.

Assisting in the rescue were the Maine Warden Service, the Maine Border Patrol, Maine Forest Service, West Forks Fire and Rescue, Upper Kennebec Ambulance and civilian volunteers.

