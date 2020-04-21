RSU 2 Superintendent Cheri Towle will resign later this month for medical reasons, according to an email from school board Chairperson Jonathan Hamann on Saturday.

“As many of you know, Cheri has been out on medical leave since last December,” Hamann wrote. “She and the Board agreed that it would be best for the district and our students for her to resign at this time in order to allow the (school board) to initiate a search for a new superintendent. Please join me in thanking Cheri for her service to our school district and wishing her a swift recovery.”

Towle’s resignation will take effect April 30 and Acting Superintendent Mary Paine will take the post following that.

Towle took the job in July 2019, telling the Kennebec Journal it was her dream job. Before that, she was the superintendent of Brewer Schools and a principal at Wiscasset Middle and High Schools.

