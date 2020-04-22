Anna Lombard and Jon Roods will live stream a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, April 24, at portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Portland House of Music series Locked down at PHOME will continue from the South Portland living room.

Roods is a member of Rustic Overtones, and they’re both in Armies. For the past two years, the duo has been working on a record under the name All The Birds, and you can expect to hear mostly originals with a few covers in the mix.

Lombard will be singing and playing the Wurlitzer (organ) and Moog (synthesizer), and Roods will be on Moog, bass and guitar.

