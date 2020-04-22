IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:59 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:26 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cony Road.

6:53 a.m., a well-being check was made on Xavier Loop.

7:12 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:32 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Purinton Street.

9:08 a.m., littering was reported on Cony Street.

9:36 a.m., a well-being check was made on Xavier Loop.

9:46 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Bangor Street.

10:07 a.m., a well-being check was made on Marketplace Drive.

10:13 a.m., a well-being check was made on Valley Street.

10:57 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:26 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

12:44 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

1:03 p.m., a violation of conditions of release was reported on Stewart Lane.

1:10 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

1:24 p.m., property was recovered on East Chestnut Street.

1:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

3:08 p.m., fraud was reported on East Chestnut Street.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

3:58 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:56 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

5:24 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Winthrop Street.

5:47 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on North Street.

6 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Bangor Street.

7:33 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Marketplace Drive.

9:51 p.m., a summons was issued following a motor vehicle stop at Stone and Cedar streets. Further information was not available from Augusta police by press time.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:53 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 3:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Eagle Drive.

5:10 p.m., property was recovered on River Road.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Butternut Park.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.

11:11 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Covell Road.

1:04 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:33 a.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:41 a.m., a well-being check was made on Old Brunswick Road.

11:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Brunswick Road.

Wednesday at 2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 1:48 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Heald Street.

11:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 2:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 9:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kinderhook Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

Wednesday, 8:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dore Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Anson Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:29 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

1:02 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

1:49 p.m., a fight was reported on Carver Street.

1:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

1:57 p.m., a fire was reported on Morrill Avenue.

4:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.

9:14 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., a well-being check was made on Griffin Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 5:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Kidder Street.

Wednesday, 1:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.

3:29 a.m., a well-being check was made on Route 202.

12:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Partridge Run Drive.

12:32 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Tappan Farm Road.

1:30 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Upper Diamond Farm Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:32 a.m., Alyssa Rae Manocchio, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

10:05 a.m., Gladys Anne Fowler, 38, of Augusta, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on a charge of failure to report.

8:40 p.m., Beau D. Cornish, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a motor vehicle stop at Cony Road and Eastern Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:59 p.m., Eric Breault, 19, of Hinckley, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:17 p.m., Dante C. Bryant, 21, of Madison, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired more than 150 days, following a motor vehicle stop on East Crescent Street.

