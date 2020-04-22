IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:59 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:26 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cony Road.
6:53 a.m., a well-being check was made on Xavier Loop.
7:12 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Winthrop Street.
8:32 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Purinton Street.
9:08 a.m., littering was reported on Cony Street.
9:36 a.m., a well-being check was made on Xavier Loop.
9:46 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Bangor Street.
10:07 a.m., a well-being check was made on Marketplace Drive.
10:13 a.m., a well-being check was made on Valley Street.
10:57 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
12:26 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
12:44 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
1:03 p.m., a violation of conditions of release was reported on Stewart Lane.
1:10 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
1:24 p.m., property was recovered on East Chestnut Street.
1:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.
2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
3:08 p.m., fraud was reported on East Chestnut Street.
3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
3:58 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
4:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
4:56 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.
5:24 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Winthrop Street.
5:47 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on North Street.
6 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Bangor Street.
7:33 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Marketplace Drive.
9:51 p.m., a summons was issued following a motor vehicle stop at Stone and Cedar streets. Further information was not available from Augusta police by press time.
10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
4:53 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Medical Center Parkway.
IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 3:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Eagle Drive.
5:10 p.m., property was recovered on River Road.
7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Butternut Park.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.
11:11 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Covell Road.
1:04 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:33 a.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:41 a.m., a well-being check was made on Old Brunswick Road.
11:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Brunswick Road.
Wednesday at 2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 1:48 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Heald Street.
11:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 2:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 9:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kinderhook Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.
Wednesday, 8:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dore Street.
IN STARKS, Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Anson Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:29 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.
1:02 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.
1:49 p.m., a fight was reported on Carver Street.
1:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
1:57 p.m., a fire was reported on Morrill Avenue.
4:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.
9:14 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.
IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., a well-being check was made on Griffin Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 5:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Kidder Street.
Wednesday, 1:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday at 2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.
3:29 a.m., a well-being check was made on Route 202.
12:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Partridge Run Drive.
12:32 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Tappan Farm Road.
1:30 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Upper Diamond Farm Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:32 a.m., Alyssa Rae Manocchio, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.
10:05 a.m., Gladys Anne Fowler, 38, of Augusta, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on a charge of failure to report.
8:40 p.m., Beau D. Cornish, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a motor vehicle stop at Cony Road and Eastern Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:59 p.m., Eric Breault, 19, of Hinckley, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:17 p.m., Dante C. Bryant, 21, of Madison, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired more than 150 days, following a motor vehicle stop on East Crescent Street.
