IN ANSON, Wednesday at 3:22 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

8:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:06 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Campbell Street.

11 a.m., property was recovered on Glenridge Drive.

11:31 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Drew Street.

11:55 a.m., a well-being check was made on Leighton Road.

12:05 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.

12:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:11 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Senator Way.

2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

2:50 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Willow Street.

3:53 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.

5 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:34 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Granite Street.

6:54 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Medical Center Parkway.

7:19 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

7:40 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

8:36 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

11:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mill Street.

11:25 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on York Street.

Thursday at 12:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Duncan Road.

1:15 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Noyes Street Place.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 8:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Spruce Creek Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hannaford Drive.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

1:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

9:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:33 a.m., an assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

1:55 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., littering was reported at the dog park on Water Street.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:48 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 10:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Rainbow Ridge.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:08 a.m., vandalism was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

9:19 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 9:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Hill Road.

2:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Harriet Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Dore Street.

3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:51 p.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake View Drive.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 5:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Falls Road.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 10:45 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Bryant Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 2 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:38 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on South Grove Street.

1:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:32 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on College Avenue.

11:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

Thursday at 4:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sanger Avenue.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Road.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 7:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Belfast Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hollingsworth Street.

3:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

6:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

6:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., Stephen Lee Nason, 34, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, assault, refusing to submit to an arrest or detention and creating a police standoff following a report of criminal mischief on North Street.

6:22 p.m., Jonathan Reynolds, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing elevated by priors, disorderly conduct, violation of probation and refusing to submit to an arrest or detention following a 911 call on Middle Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:33 p.m., Jeremy Michael McCluskey, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:18 p.m., Annette L. Stearns, 53, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant for operating with a suspended license.

Thursday at 6:13 a.m., Chrystal Knight, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol, two counts of refusing to submit to arrest, violating conditions of release, domestic violence, aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct and assault.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 8:36 p.m., Richard Burton, 48, of Wayne, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

