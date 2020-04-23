LIVERMORE FALLS — Local and state police descended on Main Street Thursday afternoon, apprehending a man and woman after shots were reported fired in Jay.

Police detain two on Main Street in Livermore Falls Thursday afternoon. Lakin Ash

The two were caught and handcuffed near Cumberland Farms at about 4 p.m., witnesses said. They were later seen handcuffed and sitting on a curb in front of Western Auto at 41 Main St., as police swarmed around them.

Witnesses reported that three shots had been fired on Otis Street in Jay in an apparent drive-by shooting. Jay police Chief Caton IV said later Thursday that no one had been struck by gunfire and no one was hurt.

Video shot on Otis Street scene showed nearly a dozen police cruisers at the scene, most of them Maine State Police vehicles. Part of the road was shut down to traffic and tied off with crime scene tape.

Police had been searching for the occupants of a red pickup truck before the couple was found and detained in Livermore Falls. Their identities were not available. The pair was still being questioned early Thursday night.

Police also towed a white SUV from the area near Cumberland Farms in Livermore Falls as part of the investigation.

Caton and his officers remained at the Otis Street scene three hours after the shooting was reported. The chief said State Police were helping them process evidence as their investigation continued.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: