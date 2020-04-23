SKOWHEGAN – Gerald “Joe” Glenwood Blodgett Sr., 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 17, 2020 at MaineGeneral Glenridge Long Term Care in Augusta after a long battle with Alzhiemers Disease. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He was the son of Clarence Arthur and Christine Carolyn (Decker) Blodgett and was born March 16, 1935 in Oakland. He attended Fairfield Center grade school and Fairfield High School. On Oct. 10, 1953, he married Gwendolyn Crockett at the Bethany Baptist Church in Skowhegan where they shared 60 years together, raising their four children and enjoying the family as it grew.Gerald was a “farmer at heart” and raised many animals at home. His first job was on the Larrabee Farm in Norridgewock, then at White’s Poultry Farm in Skowhegan; Medwed Shoe as a “cutter”, Norrwock Shoe, Agway Inc for 20 years before retirement.He could “fix about anything” and always glad to help others. Carpentry, the outdoors (gardening, golfing, hunting) and music, he played guitar and harmonica and enjoyed singing with family or friends at church, were his interests. Mainly, he enjoyed his many grandchildren. He was a former member of Trinity EF Church in Skowhegan and Norridgewock Baptist Church.Gerald is survived by his wife Gwendolyn (Crockett) Blodgett; children, Kelley Thorp and husband Bob of Fuguay-Varina, NC, Ken Blodgett and wife Janice of Concord, NH, and Valerie St. Pierre of Augusta; grandchildren, Nadene Boulette and husband Jack of Skowhegan, James Blodgett and wife Lisa of Madison, Gina Roderick and husband Paul of Anson, Galen Thorp and wife Annie of Oklahoma City, Okla., Micah Thorp and wife Nicole of Greenville, Ohio, Jared, Aaron, Abigail, Jannell Blodgettt of Concord, NH, Rebecca Blodgett of Waverly, NY, Derek of St. Augustine, Fla., Bethany of Canaan, Christopher and Tyler St. Pierre of Skowhegan; numerous great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, and cousins; sisters, Bernice Lovejoy, Carolyn Vining and husband Bill, Norma Wentworth and husband Neil, Janey, Christine Demo and husband Mark, Donna Blodgett; brothers, Clarence Blodgett and wife Lena, Donald Blodgett and wife Jean, Ronnie Blodgett and wife Martha, Terry Blodgett and wife Maureen, Steve Blodgett and wife Ellen. He was predeceased by his son, Gerald Jr; sister, Priscilla Garland; parents; brothers Earlon and wife Shirley, and Brian Blodgett.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Gerald’s memory to:The Ronald McDonald House654 State St.Bangor, ME 04401

Guest Book