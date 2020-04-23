Maine State Police have arrested and charged a Lebanon man accused of using a large hunting knife to threaten to kill three people gathered around a campfire.

Andrew Bleyl, 33, of Lebanon was arrested by police Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Maine State Police said in a post on the agency’s Facebook page. Bleyl was being held at the York County Jail on $5,000 cash bail Thursday night.

The individuals were sitting around a campfire around 1 a.m. Tuesday when Bleyl came running out of the woods armed with a large hunting knife, the state police said. Bleyl accused the trio of theft before threatening to stab them. Bleyl then left the campfire and returned to the woods where he reportedly could be seen pacing back and forth.

State troopers and two Berwick police officers responded to a phone call for help and were able to locate Bleyl, who was still in possession of the knife, state police said. Officers took him into custody without injury.

