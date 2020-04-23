LOS ANGELES — Vin Scully took a fall in his home Tuesday and was taken to the hospital, where he was “resting comfortably,” the Dodgers announced Thursday.

“I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” the Hall of Fame broadcaster said in the team’s statement posted on Twitter.

Scully, 92, called Dodgers games for 67 seasons, spanning 13 National League pennants, six World Series championships, and a move across the country. He began in 1950 when the team was in Brooklyn. He retired at the end of the 2016 season after 59 years in Los Angeles.

He received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

