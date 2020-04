IN ANSON, Friday at 11:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Willow Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:55 a.m., fraud was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

8:36 a.m., a well-being check was made on York Street.

9:08 a.m., property was lost at Eastern Avenue and Hospital Street.

11:16 a.m., a summons was issued following a motor vehicle stop on Bangor Street. Further information was not immediately available from Augusta police.

11:24 a.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

1:14 p.m., an overdose rescue was made on Water Street.

1:23 p.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

1:37 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Cony Street.

2:21 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Brentwood Road.

2:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Brookside Avenue.

5:54 p.m., needles were recovered at State and Laurel streets.

9:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:56 p.m., arrests were made following the report of a general disturbance on Bond Street. Further information was not immediately available from Augusta police.

10:14 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Bangor Street.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN AVON, Thursday at 5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Avon Valley Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 9:38 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 7:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Church Street.

11:51 a.m., a caller from Owens Street reported a scam.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 7:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Road.

8:02 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Hill Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 1:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Winter Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dirigo Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 10:46 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

2:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

3:54 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

5:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McNalley Road.

7:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

Friday at 9:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 12:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Sunset Lane.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 8:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:36 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Ten Lots Road.

Friday at 1:03 p.m., a person reported a scam to the police department.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 8:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hagerstrom Drive.

1:18 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

4:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

5:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.

7:16 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

Friday at 10:14 a.m., threatening was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:36 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Sherburne Street.

11:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

6:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Summer Street.

11:45 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Marston Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:05 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 6:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakewood Road.

Friday at 11:23 a.m., an assault was reported on Maple Street.

12:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

2:03 p.m., loud noise was reported on Ingalls Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 2:26 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 5:10 p.m., a protection order, warrant, subpoena or summons was served on Somerset Avenue.

7:47 p.m., a caller reported hearing shots fired on Cianchette Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 7:29 p.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Street.

Friday at 6:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Maple Lane.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 11:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summerhaven Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cemetery Road.

2:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

6:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Drive.

7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

9:35 p.m., a summons, protection order, subpoena or warrant was served on Spring Street.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

Friday at 6:07 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Bridge Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 5:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dearborn Hill Court.

9:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 7:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Alpine Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:10 a.m., harassment was reported to the police department, no location given.

10 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Patricia Terrace.

10:39 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

11:33 a.m., a protection order was served on Merrill Street.

12:59 p.m., a protection order was served on Carver Street.

1:02 p.m., a caller from JFK Plaza reported an unwanted person on the premises.

1:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Gold Street.

2:47 p.m., a theft was reported on The Concourse.

3:26 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:12 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Appleton Street.

4:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

6:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Victoria Drive.

7:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.

8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Place.

10:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Place.

Friday at 2:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.

2:12 a.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:31 a.m., noise was reported on Autumn Street.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 6:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Clark Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:57 p.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

Friday at 1:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fuller Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Taylor Road.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Scale House Road.

Friday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lithgow Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 2:03 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Old Western Avenue.

6:34 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Clark Street.

7:43 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Memorial Drive.

IN WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Thursday, a case of fraud was reported on Calon Drive.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7:51 p.m., Ryan Smith, 45, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 6:37 p.m., Arthur M. Cohen Jr., 35, address listed as unknown, was arrested on charges of aggravated reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

6:45 p.m., Alicia Lee Beck, 35, of Levant, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 5:38 p.m., Garrison S. Hebert, 23, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and violation of conditions of release.

8:59 p.m., Susan B. Dillon, 57, of Lexington Township, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and failure to stop for a law enforcement officer.

Friday at 8:28 a.m., Nicholas Robert Hanson, 35, of Troy, was arrested on two counts of possession of scheduled drugs.

