FARMINGTON — Another 10 people at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the head of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
Dr. Nirav Shah said that of 78 people tested at the facility, eight residents and five staff members have tested positive.
The news comes two days after an outbreak at the center was announced, with two residents and one staff member having tested positive for coronavirus.
An outbreak is defined by the CDC as three or more confirmed cases within a congregate living facility.
At least 123 residents and 67 staff members at long-term care and assisted living facilities in Maine have tested positive for the virus, including those in Augusta, Belfast, Falmouth, Farmington, Portland and Scarborough.
Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center on Route 4 is owned and operated by North Country Associates in Lewiston.
Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington is among more than a dozen facilities it operates.
