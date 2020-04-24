LEWISTON — Police arrested two suspects late Friday after a shot was fired into a building on College Street, reportedly striking a woman inside the home.

Just before 10 p.m., a man called 911 reporting that a bullet had been fired into an apartment window at 124 College St., hitting a 24-year-old woman in the back. Early reports were that the woman was conscious and alert when police and medics arrived. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Two hours after the shooting was reported, police brought a suspect into the station after tracking him to an apartment at Place Ste. Marie on Oxford Street. A second suspect was also located.

Police said the accused are 22-year-old Brandon Santos, described as a transient, and a 15-year-old juvenile. They did not release the identity of the teen.

Police said both suspects are charged with elevated aggravated assault and theft of a firearm. Santos was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. The teen was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Minutes after the shooting, police quickly shut down a section of College Street between Sabattus and Union streets. Officers were interviewing potential witnesses on the street while others fanned out across the downtown area in search of the suspect.

Witnesses told police the shooter was last seen heading toward the area of Wood and Nichols streets. Police were also looking into a tip that a red, four-door car may have been involved in the shooting.

The first police officer at the scene confirmed there was a bullet hole in the window of the apartment where the woman was shot. A short time later, it was reported that a shell casing had been found outside the apartment house.

The victim of the shooting was not identified and her condition was not known.

As they investigated the shooting, police zeroed in on a suspect who was said to have gone to Place Ste. Marie on Oxford Street. Just before midnight, police went into an apartment there and minutes later, it was reported that the suspect was in custody. He was led into the police station handcuffed a short time later to be questioned.

The gun used in the shooting had been stolen from Auburn, according to police.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: