IN ANSON, Friday at 11:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Willow Street.
4:01 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on State Street.
10:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Granite Street.
12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Commercial Street and Bridge Street.
3:05 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported assault on Medical Center Parkway. A full report was not available by press time.
3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brentwood Road.
3:49 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Capitol Street.
4:06 p.m., theft was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
5:55 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported theft on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available by press time.
7:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
8:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.
9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Legion Drive.
9:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.
Saturday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
1:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
IN BENTON, Friday at 9:38 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 11:51 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Owens Street.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 4:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.
12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.
3:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 12:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Sunset Lane.
9:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:03 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Police Plaza.
7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bartlett Road.
8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 11:23 a.m., an assault was reported on Maple Street.
12:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.
2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
4:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.
7:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Perkins Street.
7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 10:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Blaisdell Road.
IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 7:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Donigan Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
Saturday at 8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Longview Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pinewoods Trail.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 11:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summerhaven Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 4:03 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
6:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.
7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blodgett Drive.
10:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Steward Hill Road.
11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
Saturday at 8:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gem Street.
IN STARKS, Friday at 10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Maple Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
1:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
5:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.
11:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Court.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eames Road.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 10:36 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mayflower Way.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:45 p.m., Michael W. Norweg, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and violating probation following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:28 a.m., Nicholas Robert Hanson, 35, of Troy, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and suboxone.
1:19 p.m., Wally C. Towers, 55, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating after multiple offenses and violating conditions of release.
1:46 p.m., Robert J. Bellefleur, 61, of Madison, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing the report of a crime.
4:33 p.m., Darcy Lyn Kyes, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation violation.
7:20 p.m., Robert J. Bellefleur, 66, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Saturday at 12:11 a.m., Jacob S. Gurney, 37, of Lisbon, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating under the influence.
2:02 a.m., Jarrod Agnew Russell, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, falsifying physical evidence, refusing to submit to arrest, aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug and a probation hold.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:21 p.m., Ashley L. Towers, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia on West Crescent Street.
7:11 p.m., Brandon P. Arnold, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Leighton Road and Stony Brook Road.
Friday at 12:48 a.m., Karla A. Campbell, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and allowing minors to possess or consume alcohol following a report of juvenile offenses on Mud Mill Road.
During the same incident, Trevor A. Moody, 18, of Chelsea; Zachary P. Bonsant, 19, of Vassalboro; and Devon Thomas, 18, of Vassalboro, were each issued a summons on charges of possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of marijuana. Also during that incident, a 16-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, another 16-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, and a 17-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Global death toll from virus surpasses 200,000
-
Nation & World
Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes
-
Varsity Maine
Catching up with: Former Winthrop High School basketball standout TJ Caouette
-
Local & State
Small fire damages Augusta garage
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine April 25 police log