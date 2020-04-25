IN ANSON, Friday at 11:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Willow Street.

4:01 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on State Street.

10:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Granite Street.

12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Commercial Street and Bridge Street.

3:05 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported assault on Medical Center Parkway. A full report was not available by press time.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brentwood Road.

3:49 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Capitol Street.

4:06 p.m., theft was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

5:55 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported theft on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available by press time.

7:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

8:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.

9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Legion Drive.

9:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

Saturday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 9:38 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 11:51 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Owens Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 4:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

3:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 12:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Sunset Lane.

9:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:03 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Police Plaza.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bartlett Road.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:23 a.m., an assault was reported on Maple Street.

12:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

4:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

7:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Perkins Street.

7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 10:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Blaisdell Road.

IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 7:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Donigan Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

Saturday at 8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Longview Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pinewoods Trail.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 11:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summerhaven Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 4:03 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairview Avenue.

7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blodgett Drive.

10:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Steward Hill Road.

11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

Saturday at 8:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gem Street.

IN STARKS, Friday at 10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Maple Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

1:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.

11:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Court.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eames Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 10:36 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mayflower Way.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:45 p.m., Michael W. Norweg, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and violating probation following a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:28 a.m., Nicholas Robert Hanson, 35, of Troy, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and suboxone.

1:19 p.m., Wally C. Towers, 55, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating after multiple offenses and violating conditions of release.

1:46 p.m., Robert J. Bellefleur, 61, of Madison, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing the report of a crime.

4:33 p.m., Darcy Lyn Kyes, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation violation.

7:20 p.m., Robert J. Bellefleur, 66, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Saturday at 12:11 a.m., Jacob S. Gurney, 37, of Lisbon, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating under the influence.

2:02 a.m., Jarrod Agnew Russell, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, falsifying physical evidence, refusing to submit to arrest, aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug and a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:21 p.m., Ashley L. Towers, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia on West Crescent Street.

7:11 p.m., Brandon P. Arnold, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Leighton Road and Stony Brook Road.

Friday at 12:48 a.m., Karla A. Campbell, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and allowing minors to possess or consume alcohol following a report of juvenile offenses on Mud Mill Road.

During the same incident, Trevor A. Moody, 18, of Chelsea; Zachary P. Bonsant, 19, of Vassalboro; and Devon Thomas, 18, of Vassalboro, were each issued a summons on charges of possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of marijuana. Also during that incident, a 16-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, another 16-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, and a 17-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: