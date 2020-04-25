Organizations and residents in New England benefited from $803,983.49 in fraternal contributions from Modern Woodmen of America, its members and local community partnerships in 2019, according to recently released year-end results from the fraternal financial services organization.
These dollars support social, educational, volunteer and fundraising activities in the region, according to a news release from Scott M. McDonald, of Scarborough, Modern Woodmen regional director.
The contribution includes $487,671.29 raised by local Modern Woodmen chapters and youth service clubs partnering with community groups. For qualifying events, Modern Woodmen’s home office matched up to $2,500 annually for each chapter and $500 for each youth club.
Recently, Modern Woodmen’s fraternal efforts have helped members and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to highlighting several member benefits that can offer much-needed support for those with financial, medical and other concerns related to COVID-19, Modern Woodmen has introduced a COVID-19 Relief Program for community organizations. The program provides member chapters and youth service clubs with funds to make a direct monetary donation to a local nonprofit or public organization. In total, up to $2.5 million is expected to be donated through this program.
