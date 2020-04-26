CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.
Lundberg says prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.
