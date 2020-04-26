IN ATHENS, Saturday at 4:59 p.m., mischief was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.

7:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

8:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:18 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Washington Street.

10:09 a.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:26 a.m., trespassing was reported on Capitol Street.

1:01 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.

1:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:13 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Water Street.

9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

11:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:26 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on State Street.

2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 12:39 p.m., a brush fire was reported on East Benton Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 12:26 p.m., a grass fire was reported on Salisbury Road.

5:46 p.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

9:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Matthew Drive.

9:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Salisbury Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Saturday at 2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Hill Road.

2:36 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Winter Hill Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 12:52 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Smith Road.

3:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Adams Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 6:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

Sunday at 3:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 1:50 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:26 p.m., vandalism was reported on Savage Street.

5:26 p.m., theft was reported on Green Road.

6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

7:41 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Wood Street.

9 a.m., vandalism was reported on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 10:33 a.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN HARMONY, Saturday at 7:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Ripley Road.

IN JAY, Saturday at 5:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Hyde Road.

7:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

7:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 10:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mud Pond Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 8:24 a.m., trespassing was reported on Salem Road.

9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tory Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 7:41 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Bailey Street.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

5:22 a.m., an assault was reported on North Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 11:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ross Hill Road.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 4:21 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Pond Road.

IN STRONG, Saturday at 7:39 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

Sunday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Sreet.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

3:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

6:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Plaza.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dunton Court.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakdale Street.

Sunday at 2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

3:35 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cushman Road.

4:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

8:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10 p.m., Kiara M. Stoddard, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a traffic stop on Water Street.

During the same incident, Beau D. Cornish, 40, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:49 p.m., Timothy R. Gough, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a traffic stop near Northern Avenue and Ryan Court.

Sunday at 1:31 a.m., Monica Upson, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a warrant and on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a reported disturbance on Jefferson Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 4:53 p.m., Brian K. Thompson, 40, of Halifax Street, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended license, violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a property damage accident on Clinton Avenue.

