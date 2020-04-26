The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 25 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths, for a total of 1,015 cases and 50 deaths.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered – 532 – and died, there were 433 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on Sunday.

Sweeping social-distancing measures appear to have contributed to a flattening of the curve of hospitalizations across Maine, avoiding worst-case scenarios in which the health care system becomes overwhelmed.

The apparent effectiveness of anti-pandemic precautions, combined with the devastation they’ve caused to the economy, has put pressure on governors around the country to reopen their states’ economies.

Maine, with its dependence on tourism, is likely to be particularly hard hit. One analysis, from the U.K.-based forecasting and analytics company Oxford Economics, says Vacationland could be No. 1 among U.S. states in terms of economic fallout.

But public health officials and Maine’s governor, Janet Mills, caution that it’s too early to lift restrictions willy-nilly – the virus could roar back if left completely unchecked. When Maine reopens, it will be gradual and cautious, Mills said last week.

Mills says she will soon release a plan to restart the economy, though she didn’t give details such as how soon “non-essential” businesses might be able to reopen.

County by county, there were 42 cases in Androscoggin County, four in Aroostook, 454 in Cumberland, 27 in Franklin, nine in Hancock, 101 in Kennebec, 14 in Knox, 12 in Lincoln, 15 in Oxford, 53 in Penobscot, one in Piscataquis, 18 in Sagadahoc, 17 in Somerset, 48 in Waldo, two in Washington, and 196 in York.

By age, only 2.1 percent of patients were under 20, whereas 10.4 percent were in their 20s, 10.4 percent were in their 30s, 13.3 percent were in their 40s, 19.2 percent were in their 50s, 17 percent were in their 60s, 14 percent were in their 70s, and 13.5 percent were 80 or older.

Despite making up a small share of total cases, people in the 8o-and-over group have accounted for roughly half of deaths, a Press Herald analysis found last week.

Women were still becoming infected at higher rates than men, with 54.2 percent of total cases.

Maine’s hospital readiness held steady on Sunday morning, with 162 intensive care beds available of 329 around the state, 19 of which were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Of 315 ventilators, 296 were available, and seven were serving coronavirus patients.

Thirty-nine total coronavirus patients were in hospitals on Sunday morning, including those in the ICU.

Maine also had 394 alternative ventilators approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Maine CDC has periodically been releasing numbers of negative tests for COVID-19, giving some context to the rising numbers of confirmed cases. As of April 22, the last update, 16,784 people had tested negative.

This story will be updated.

