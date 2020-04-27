IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:44 a.m., a wild animal was reported on Townsend Road.

9:50 a.m., property was recovered on Middle Street.

10:12 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Bangor Street.

10:32 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

12:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Wilson Street.

1:26 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Church Hill Road.

2:57 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

3:50 p.m., an arrest was made following the report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. No further information was available by press time.

4:01 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bog Road.

5:26 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on North Street.

7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

9:18 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Windy Street.

9:55 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.

10:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mayfair Circle.

Monday at 2:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 7:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wings Mills Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 1:09 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 8:51 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 7:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Road.

Sunday at 6:01 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Wellman Road.

2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Road.

9:08 p.m., an arrest was made following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Hallowell Road. Further information was not available by press time.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:02 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

11:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

6:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tardiff Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 9 a.m., vandalism was reported on Green Road.

12:11 p.m., mischief was reported on Ten Lots Road.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

6:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 5:30 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cobbossee Avenue.

11:20 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Mechanic Street.

3:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

Sunday at 12:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Capen Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 7:10 p.m., assault was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 11:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:14 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Lake Vista Drive.

8:05 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Lakeview Drive.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Lane.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 4:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

5:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 6:50 p.m., fraud was reported on Pinkham Road.

Sunday at 11:55 p.m., harassment was reported on East Pittston Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 9:05 a.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Street.

10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

2:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

5:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Windsor Street.

Saturday at 1:37 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 5:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

6:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

Monday at 1:50 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on McClellan Street.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:50 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Street.

2:49 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.

3:45 p.m., a missing person was reported on Brook Street.

7:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

Monday at 12:32 a.m., robbery was reported on Elm Street.

1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 3:02 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 2:01 p.m., theft was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.

Sunday at 12:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Road.

Monday at 12:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Caswell Road.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

7:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sturtevant Hill Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:51 p.m., Brooke Violet Olum, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

7:37 p.m., Nikole K. Powell, 31, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop at South Belfast Avenue and Spring Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 12:31 a.m., Nickalaus Vigue, 40, of Hallowell, was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence assault, failure to submit to arrest or detention, endangering the welfare of a child and creating a police standoff following the report of a domestic disturbance on Water Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:18 p.m., Tasha L. Baker, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Winthrop Court.

10:55 p.m., Caleb J. Allen, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of terrorizing following a report of a general disturbance on Caldwell Road.

Monday at 1:30 a.m., Bruce A. Thornton, 41, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 5:01 p.m., Wesley J. Witham, 23, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a motor vehicle stop on Togus Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:10 a.m., Amy M. Simoni, 62, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

8:25 a.m., Cory R. Barter, 35, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

8:55 a.m., Zachery A. Cray, 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on West Street.

Saturday at 11:05 a.m., Kevin L. Wenzel, 21, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Old Lewiston Road.

2:30 p.m., Janice Marie Severance, 49, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

3:46 p.m., Sabrina B. Johnson, 41, of Somerville, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

4:49 p.m., Richard W. Stimson, 56, of Somerville, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

6:50 p.m., Jonathan M. Dyer, 55, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

8:03 p.m., Cory R. Barter, 35, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

11:58 p.m., Thomas J. Presterone, 31, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop at River Avenue and Cottage Street.

Sunday at 4:15 p.m., Kyle Spooner, 23, of Randolph, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

9:35 p.m., Jonathan S. Swindells, 39, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

