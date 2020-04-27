IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:44 a.m., a wild animal was reported on Townsend Road.
9:50 a.m., property was recovered on Middle Street.
10:12 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Bangor Street.
10:32 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
12:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Wilson Street.
1:26 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Church Hill Road.
2:57 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.
3:50 p.m., an arrest was made following the report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. No further information was available by press time.
4:01 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.
4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bog Road.
5:26 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on North Street.
7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
8:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.
9:18 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Windy Street.
9:55 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Northern Avenue.
10:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mayfair Circle.
Monday at 2:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 7:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wings Mills Road.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 1:09 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.
IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 8:51 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.
IN CHELSEA, Friday at 7:03 p.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Road.
Sunday at 6:01 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Wellman Road.
2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Road.
9:08 p.m., an arrest was made following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Hallowell Road. Further information was not available by press time.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:02 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.
11:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
6:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tardiff Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 9 a.m., vandalism was reported on Green Road.
12:11 p.m., mischief was reported on Ten Lots Road.
4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
6:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 5:30 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cobbossee Avenue.
11:20 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Mechanic Street.
3:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
Sunday at 12:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Capen Road.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 7:10 p.m., assault was reported on Morrill Pond Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 11:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:14 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Lake Vista Drive.
8:05 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Lakeview Drive.
10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Lane.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 4:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
5:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Camp Road.
IN PITTSTON, Friday at 6:50 p.m., fraud was reported on Pinkham Road.
Sunday at 11:55 p.m., harassment was reported on East Pittston Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 9:05 a.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Street.
10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
2:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
5:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Windsor Street.
Saturday at 1:37 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 5:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.
6:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.
Monday at 1:50 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on McClellan Street.
IN STRONG, Sunday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:50 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Street.
2:49 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.
3:45 p.m., a missing person was reported on Brook Street.
7:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.
Monday at 12:32 a.m., robbery was reported on Elm Street.
1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 3:02 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINDSOR, Friday at 2:01 p.m., theft was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.
Sunday at 12:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Road.
Monday at 12:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Caswell Road.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.
7:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sturtevant Hill Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:51 p.m., Brooke Violet Olum, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
7:37 p.m., Nikole K. Powell, 31, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop at South Belfast Avenue and Spring Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 12:31 a.m., Nickalaus Vigue, 40, of Hallowell, was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence assault, failure to submit to arrest or detention, endangering the welfare of a child and creating a police standoff following the report of a domestic disturbance on Water Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:18 p.m., Tasha L. Baker, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Winthrop Court.
10:55 p.m., Caleb J. Allen, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of terrorizing following a report of a general disturbance on Caldwell Road.
Monday at 1:30 a.m., Bruce A. Thornton, 41, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue.
IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 5:01 p.m., Wesley J. Witham, 23, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a motor vehicle stop on Togus Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:10 a.m., Amy M. Simoni, 62, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
8:25 a.m., Cory R. Barter, 35, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
8:55 a.m., Zachery A. Cray, 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on West Street.
Saturday at 11:05 a.m., Kevin L. Wenzel, 21, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Old Lewiston Road.
2:30 p.m., Janice Marie Severance, 49, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
3:46 p.m., Sabrina B. Johnson, 41, of Somerville, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
4:49 p.m., Richard W. Stimson, 56, of Somerville, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.
6:50 p.m., Jonathan M. Dyer, 55, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
8:03 p.m., Cory R. Barter, 35, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
11:58 p.m., Thomas J. Presterone, 31, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop at River Avenue and Cottage Street.
Sunday at 4:15 p.m., Kyle Spooner, 23, of Randolph, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
9:35 p.m., Jonathan S. Swindells, 39, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: No stranger to isolation in an era of deadly disease
-
Local & State
Westbrook man accused of ramming another car into the Cumberland County Jail
-
Nation & World
Barr to prosecutors: Look for unconstitutional virus rules
-
Business
Scarborough firm expands with COVID-19 home-monitoring system
-
Local & State
Municipalities functioning well as city, town offices remain closed to public