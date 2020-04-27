RYE, N.H. — Rye police are advising surfers to catch a wave elsewhere or face the prospective of a fine.
Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh said his officers are weary of chasing off surfers in groups as large as 10 who are ignoring beach closures.
Many are parking in church lots and on private property, so Walsh is seeking permission from these property owners to ticket and tow the vehicles. Police may also start issuing tickets to surfers for trespassing on the beach.
“Most certainly if they are in the water, it gives the impression that the beaches are open. People are going to come and ignore the closed signs,” Walsh said, adding that surfers are arguing the ocean is not part of the beach. “It’s a selfish thing. … They are not supporting the community.”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Knights of Columbus to offer free takeout meals April 29 in Augusta
-
Community
Free supper curbside pickup set for May 1 in Anson
-
Opinion
Commentary: Rich are getting richer, despite the pandemic
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 28, narrated by Heath Miller
-
Things to Do
Dead Gowns plans live stream concert May 2