IN ALBION, Monday at 1:21 p.m., harassment was reported on South Freedom Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:20 a.m., a well-being check was made on Parkwood Drive.
11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
12:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Rainbow Run.
12:55 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Western Avenue.
12:56 p.m., a violation of conditions of release was reported at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
1:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Washington Street.
1:59 p.m., a well-being check was made at Northern Avenue and Townsend Road.
3:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.
4:25 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.
4:57 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.
6:11 p.m., needles were recovered on Green Street.
6:51 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
7:16 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Union Street.
7:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:27 p.m., theft was reported on Crossing Way.
8:36 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:08 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.
10:45 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
11:02 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.
Tuesday at 2:37 a.m., an overdose rescue was made on Western Avenue.
2:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Circle.
IN BENTON, Monday at 8:57 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported on East Benton Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:51 a.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CHELSEA, Monday at 4:26 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Nash Drive.
IN CHINA, Monday at 10:52 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Neck Road.
12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
2:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chadwick Way.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 6:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.
6:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:09 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
4:29 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Brook Street.
6:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skyview Drive.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 12:57 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Central Street.
8:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Central Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Street.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 11:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 7:23 a.m., theft was reported on Nichols Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 2:23 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 11:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ward Hill Road.
1:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Ward Hill Road.
4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilder Hill Road.
7:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilder Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:07 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Hussey Hill Road.
6:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ward Avenue.
IN PITTSTON, Monday at 5:23 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Route 27.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 3:02 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
7:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lawton Street.
8:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on Canaan Road.
Tuesday, 8:52 a.m., theft was reported on High Street.
Tuesday, 12:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
12:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
2:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 4:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Windswept Lane.
IN RICHMOND, Thursday at 9:04 a.m., a well-being check was made on Hideaway Lane.
7:05 p.m., theft was reported on Front Street.
Friday at 7 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.
7:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on Langdon Road.
Sunday at 8:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Hideaway Lane.
1:26 p.m., vandalism was reported on Swan Island Landing.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:13 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on High Street.
4:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
6:06 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
6:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.
8:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Crestwood Drive.
IN WILTON, Monday at 3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.
IN WINDSOR, Monday at 1:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Belfast Road.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:28 p.m., Alisa Carey, 20, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass following a report of a general disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 6:58 p.m., Ryan Smith, 45, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:03 p.m., Gregory L. W. Lasselle, 25, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., Mykel Irving Hewey, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
IN WHITEFIELD, Friday, Ethan M. Grant, 25, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing on Vigue Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:43 a.m., Daniel D. Ackerley, 34, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $150 following a report of shoplifting on Crossing Way.
10:49 a.m., Frank L. Tripp, 51, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $150 following a report of theft on Cony Street.
11:40 a.m., Nikole Powell, 31, of Belfast, was issued a summons on a charge of violation of conditions of release at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
9:27 p.m., Ethan James Copeland, 19, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license after being a resident for more than 90 days following a motor vehicle stop at Northern Avenue and Canal Street.
IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 9:08 p.m., Daniel F. Trask III, 40, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to report an accident by quickest means following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Hallowell Road.
