AUGUSTA — The Knights of Columbus Abnaki Council 334 will provide free no contact takeout meals from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave.

To place an order, call 458-8537. Walk-ins are welcome and please respect social distancing, according to a news release from Abnaki Council 334.

The menu will include pulled pork on toasted dinner roll, beans, coleslaw and dessert. When that runs out, Sloppy Joes’ on toasted dinner roll, beans coleslaw and dessert will be offered.

Reminder to think of your neighbors, friends, relatives, elderly, shut-ins and people without transportation, and call in orders you can deliver. Please call ahead large orders.

April, augusta maine

Augusta and Waterville news

