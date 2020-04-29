IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:53 a.m., a simple assault was reported on Gannett Street.

12:20 p.m., fraud was reported on Cross Hill Road.

12:54 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

1:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Washington Street.

1:51 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bangor Street.

2 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Bond Street.

2:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quimby Street.

2:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Street.

2:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

3:24 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Road.

4:15 p.m., a simple assault was reported at Water and West Crescent streets.

4:20 p.m., a well-being check was made on Townsend Street.

4:39 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

5:04 p.m., a well-being/pedestrian check was made on Bonenfant Roundabout.

6:10 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

6:24 p.m., property was lost on Western Avenue.

6:35 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Green Street.

7:43 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

8:22 p.m., a homeless check was made at Mount Vernon Avenue and Mill Street.

8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

10:33 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

Wednesday at 12:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Street.

4:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 8:29 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Unity Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 7:03 p.m., theft was reported on Hill Road.

Wednesday at 6:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:50 a.m., threatening was reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Wakefield Place.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1:54 p.m., vandalism was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:10 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chestnut Street.

1:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Iron Mine Hill.

2:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on the Gardiner Common on Brunswick Avenue.

8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

Wednesday at 1:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 3:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Monmouth Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 6:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 5:14 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 7:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 5:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

8:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 8:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.

9:09 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on South Solon Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 12:10 p.m., harassment was reported at the North Vassalboro Post Office on Main Street.

8:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:06 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

7:59 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Morrill Avenue.

3:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.

4:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Gilman Street.

10:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

10:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Place.

11:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Merryfield Avenue.

11:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.

Wednesday, 12:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Highwood Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 9:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Trevor’s Way.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

6:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 5:28 p.m., a family fight was reported on Clark Street.

Wednesday at 12:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:34 p.m., Melevanie Lange, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of obstructing public ways following the report of a traffic hazard on Old Belgrade Road.

10:50 p.m., Patrick L. Conklin, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass following a report of a general disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.

Wednesday at 12:55 a.m., Ernest Lawrence Gagnon, 37, of Jefferson, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening following the report of a simple assault on Stone Street.

4:47 a.m., Alisa Carey, 20, of Pittston, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release following a report of criminal trespass on Medical Center Parkway.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., Myles Ace Cloutier, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of heroin, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a probation hold.

5:51 p.m., Dustin Tyler McKenney, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of heroin and violating conditions of release.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:49 p.m., Billie Pettengill, 48, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violation of bail conditions after a report on Annabessacook Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:23 a.m., Edwardo Buentello, 21, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs following a well-being check made on Eastern Avenue.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 4:48 p.m., Timothy F. Grant, 49, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following the report of an assault on South Belfast Road.

