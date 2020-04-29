Educare Central Maine in Waterville recently received nearly 500 children’s books to assist families in need of reading and educational materials during this time of isolation from Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, SAPPI and Marden’s Discount Store, according to a news release from the chamber.

Members of KV Connect picked up and delivered the books on April 24 to Educare in response to its request for much-needed items for children. KV Connect is a networking group for young professionals in the Greater Waterville area seeking to positively impact the community through economic, social, political, and community service initiatives.

Mid-Maine Chamber would like to remind residents that Educare has indicated need for other items as well, including crayons, markers, construction paper, coloring paper, scissors and glue sticks. Household items also are on the list such as laundry detergent, Waterville trash disposal bags, paper towels, toilet tissue, diapers and wipes.

Those who would like to help, the above-mentioned items can be dropped off between 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 1 and 2 p.m. Thursdays at Educare, 56 Drummond Ave.

People also can assist by making a monetary donation so that these items can be purchased and delivered to the families served.

For more information, email [email protected].

