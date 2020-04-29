Former Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez hopes to play professional baseball at age 47.
He’s attempting a comeback. He told The Taiwan Times that his “goal for 2020 is to find a roster spot in the the CPBL” (Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan).
“I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” Ramirez told The Taiwan Times. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners postgame.
“I know if I was given the opportunity to come in an organization as a player-coach, it would do great things for the organization and the league.”
Ramirez will turn 48 on May 30. He last played in the majors in 2011 for the Rays.
He played 49 games for the EDA Rhinos of the CPBL in 2013. He batted .352 with eight homers, 13 doubles and 43 RBI.
In eight seasons with the Red Sox, Ramirez hit .312 with 274 homers, 256 doubles, seven triples and 868 RBI in 1,083 games.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Kate McPherson makes 2020 All-Maine Academic Team
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Debra "Debbie" K. White-Dodge
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Eugene Modano Beaupre
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Russell Robbins Sherburne
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Carol Norma Leahy-Pollard
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.