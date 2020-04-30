IN ALBION, Thursday at 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:16 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported at Hicks Road and North Belfast Avenue.

11:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quimby Street.

12:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Fifth Avenue.

12:20 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported at Water and Swan streets.

1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

1:54 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Glen Street.

1:54 p.m., a well-being check was made at Northern Avenue and Water Street.

3:42 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Laurel Street.

4:06 p.m., a well-being check was reported at Cushing Street and Eastern Avenue.

4:30 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Marketplace Drive.

5:10 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

5:16 p.m., needles were recovered on Green Street.

5:19 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on the Kennebec River Rail Trail.

7:40 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

7:40 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Bridge and Summer streets.

11:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

Thursday at 1:20 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dyer Lane.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:40 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

5:04 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Silver Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:35 a.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Main Street.

11:37 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Winter Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 8:39 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Bridge Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

8:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

10:20 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Street.

8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

Thursday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:12 a.m., a well-being check was made on Libby Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

3:37 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on White School House Road.

5:15 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on East Madison Road.

8:32 p.m., an assault was reported on East Madison Road.

11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.

Thursday at 8:44 a.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Hunnewell Road.

10:02 a.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on East Madison Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 11:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 2:21 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., loud noise was reported on Pierce Hill Road.

IN NEWPORT, Wednesday at 10:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rowe Street.

Thursday at 12:56 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Chamberlain Drive.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 2:57 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

12:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

3:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

5:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Mechanic Street.

9:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.

4:32 p.m., noise was reported on Middle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:36 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Spring Road.

4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Livingston Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Maple Street.

10:03 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norton Lane.

2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jackson Street.

6:14 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Dyer Street.

10:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chamberlain Street.

11:22 p.m., a prowler was reported on Avore Street.

Thursday at 12:37 a.m., a prowler was reported on Avore Street.

4:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 7:28 p.m., a summons, subpoena, protection order or warrant was served on Quaker Lane.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 9:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Ferry Street.

Thursday at 1:04 a.m., a caller from Parkman Hill Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 1:49 p.m., a caller from Pressey Road reported a scam.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

9:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:25 a.m., noise was reported on West River Road.

8:25 a.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

10:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Place.

11:39 a.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.

12:55 p.m., a theft was reported to the police department.

1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

2:14 p.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.

2:45 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported near Silver and Gilmore streets.

2:46 p.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

5:11 p.m., a fight was reported on Drummond Avenue.

5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Victoria Drive.

8:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:34 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Oakland Street.

9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Autumn Street.

11:59 p.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 3:01 p.m., a well-being check was made on Augusta Rockland Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:41 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Chadwick Street.

3:30 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on China Road.

5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.

7:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bay Street.

10:30 p.m., noise was reported on St. John Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

2:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 4:30 a.m., Andrew Clayton Ryder, 35, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:07 p.m., Alexander Shawn Robert Lane, 29, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:36 p.m., David J. Smith, 51, of Unity, was arrested on charges of violation of condition of release, domestic violence assault, terrorizing and criminal mischief.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:43 p.m., Colby L. Brusoe, 21, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Stone Street.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 6:23 p.m., William S. McGall, 45, of Poplar Grove, Connecticut, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding following a motor vehicle stop on River Road.

