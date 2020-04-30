IN ALBION, Thursday at 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:16 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported at Hicks Road and North Belfast Avenue.
11:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quimby Street.
12:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Fifth Avenue.
12:20 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported at Water and Swan streets.
1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Old Winthrop Road.
1:54 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Glen Street.
1:54 p.m., a well-being check was made at Northern Avenue and Water Street.
3:42 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:44 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Laurel Street.
4:06 p.m., a well-being check was reported at Cushing Street and Eastern Avenue.
4:30 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Marketplace Drive.
5:10 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.
5:16 p.m., needles were recovered on Green Street.
5:19 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on the Kennebec River Rail Trail.
7:40 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.
7:40 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
8:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Bridge and Summer streets.
11:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
Thursday at 1:20 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.
IN BENTON, Wednesday at 3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dyer Lane.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:40 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
5:04 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Silver Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:35 a.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Main Street.
11:37 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Winter Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 8:39 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Bridge Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
8:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
10:20 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Street.
8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.
Thursday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
7:12 a.m., a well-being check was made on Libby Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
3:37 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on White School House Road.
5:15 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on East Madison Road.
8:32 p.m., an assault was reported on East Madison Road.
11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.
Thursday at 8:44 a.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Hunnewell Road.
10:02 a.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on East Madison Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 11:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 2:21 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., loud noise was reported on Pierce Hill Road.
IN NEWPORT, Wednesday at 10:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rowe Street.
Thursday at 12:56 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Chamberlain Drive.
IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 2:57 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Mile Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.
12:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.
3:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
5:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Mechanic Street.
9:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.
4:32 p.m., noise was reported on Middle Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:36 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Spring Road.
4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Livingston Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Maple Street.
10:03 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norton Lane.
2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jackson Street.
6:14 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Dyer Street.
10:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chamberlain Street.
11:22 p.m., a prowler was reported on Avore Street.
Thursday at 12:37 a.m., a prowler was reported on Avore Street.
4:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 7:28 p.m., a summons, subpoena, protection order or warrant was served on Quaker Lane.
IN SOLON, Wednesday at 9:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Ferry Street.
Thursday at 1:04 a.m., a caller from Parkman Hill Road reported hearing shots fired.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 1:49 p.m., a caller from Pressey Road reported a scam.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.
9:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:25 a.m., noise was reported on West River Road.
8:25 a.m., threatening was reported on North Street.
10:55 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Place.
11:39 a.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.
12:55 p.m., a theft was reported to the police department.
1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
2:14 p.m., a fight was reported on College Avenue.
2:45 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported near Silver and Gilmore streets.
2:46 p.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
5:11 p.m., a fight was reported on Drummond Avenue.
5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Victoria Drive.
8:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
8:34 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Oakland Street.
9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
10:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Autumn Street.
11:59 p.m., noise was reported on Crestwood Drive.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
4:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 3:01 p.m., a well-being check was made on Augusta Rockland Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:41 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Chadwick Street.
3:30 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on China Road.
5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Road.
7:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bay Street.
10:30 p.m., noise was reported on St. John Street.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
2:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on U.S. Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 4:30 a.m., Andrew Clayton Ryder, 35, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:07 p.m., Alexander Shawn Robert Lane, 29, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a probation hold.
8:36 p.m., David J. Smith, 51, of Unity, was arrested on charges of violation of condition of release, domestic violence assault, terrorizing and criminal mischief.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:43 p.m., Colby L. Brusoe, 21, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Stone Street.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 6:23 p.m., William S. McGall, 45, of Poplar Grove, Connecticut, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding following a motor vehicle stop on River Road.
