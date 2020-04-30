A Guilford company that makes specialized swabs for coronavirus testing is teaming up with construction company Cianbro and Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to double production, officials said Thursday.

The Trump administration is providing funding to Puritan Medical Products through the Defense Production Act to boost production.

Cianbro is providing a building in Pittsfield and help setting up the production line, and Bath Iron Works is making 30 machines Puritan needs to increase production, company officials said Thursday.

Thanks to the partnership, Puritan’s production will double to 40 million of the swabs per month, said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who praised the “can do spirit” exhibited by the collaboration.

The effort will create as many as 150 jobs in Pittsfield on top of the 300 to 500 workers already employed by Puritan in Guilford, officials said.

The swabs that are produced by Puritan for coronavirus testing are longer than most swabs and have a synthetic material on the end. They’re used for nasal swabs for tests for the coronoavirus.

Puritan is one of two manufacturers in the world that make the specialized swabs in large numbers. The other is in Italy.

