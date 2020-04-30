A Guilford company that makes specialized swabs for coronavirus testing is teaming up with construction company Cianbro and Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to double production, officials said Thursday.

Puritan Medical Products in Guilford produces a million swabs a week for coronavirus testing. The swabs are long enough to reach through the nasal cavity to the upper part of the throat. Photo courtesy of Scott Wellman

The Trump administration is providing funding to Puritan Medical Products through the Defense Production Act to boost production.

Cianbro is providing a building in Pittsfield and help setting up the production line, and Bath Iron Works is making 30 machines Puritan needs to increase production, company officials said Thursday.

Thanks to the partnership, Puritan’s production will double to 40 million of the swabs per month, said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who praised the “can do spirit” exhibited by the collaboration.

The effort will create as many as 150 jobs in Pittsfield on top of the 300 to 500 workers already employed by Puritan in Guilford, officials said.

Related

Maine company ramping up production of nasal swabs used to test for COVID-19

The swabs that are produced by Puritan for coronavirus testing are longer than most swabs and have a synthetic material on the end. They’re used for nasal swabs for tests for the coronoavirus.

Puritan is one of two manufacturers in the world that make the specialized swabs in large numbers. The other is in Italy.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles