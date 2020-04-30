University of Maine Cooperative Extension Weekly Maine Farm Zoom sessions have been moved to 10-11 a.m. each Friday. The meetings are a way for farmers and farm service providers to ask questions, get answers and share information during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Orono extension office.
Instructions for joining the free sessions, a list of scheduled guests, and notes from previous sessions are on the program webpage. The meetings also are accessible by calling 312-626-6799
with meeting ID 99701320496.
For more information, contact Donna Coffin at 262-7726 or [email protected].
