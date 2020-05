IN ANSON, Thursday at 2:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burns Road.

8:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Union Street.

9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Campground Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:53 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Calumet Bridge.

11:56 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Sadies Way.

12:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.

1:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sewall Street.

3:34 p.m., a well-being check was made on Maple Street.

4:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stanley Street.

7:34 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Stone Street.

7:53 p.m., fraud was reported on Sewall Street.

8 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

9:12 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported at Hicks Road and North Belfast Avenue.

10 p.m., theft was reported on Bridge Street.

10:16 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Stone Street.

10:24 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Bangor Street.

10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Friday at 12:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chaput Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 3:16 p.m., burglary was reported on Hallowell Road.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joey Lane.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 4:49 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Windsor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:31 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.

8:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.

11:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Friday, 1:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 8:39 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Bridge Street.

10:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moore Avenue.

2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meadow Lane.

Friday, 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Highland Avenue.

10:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Quimby Fields on Lincoln Avenue.

11:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Stanley Lane.

2:22 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Green Street.

4:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Beech Street.

7:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

8:35 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Neal Street.

Friday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:21 p.m., vandalism was reported on Shepard Street.

12:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 3:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mayflower Heights Drive.

Friday at 7:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 2:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Greeley Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Birmingham Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 1:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

6:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Indian Ridge.

7:07 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Chandler Street.

Friday, 7:05 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North School Street.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 3:32 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Pressey Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 1:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:59 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:12 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Sturtevant Street.

3:53 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

5:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street and Western Avenue.

7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Vigue Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

4:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:42 p.m., Jeana M. Fontaine, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Cedar Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:37 p.m., Chelsea L. White, 32, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.

Friday, 12:26 a.m., Robert M. Quinones, 43, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:20 a.m., James Edward Chamberlain, 45, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 5:11 p.m., Dustin James Jewett, 37, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.

Thursday at 5:38 p.m., Frederick S. Pinkham, 54, of Out of Town, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.

