The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting two new deaths on Friday, and 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 1,123. Fifty-five Mainers have died during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the Maine media at 2 p.m. today.

The 28 new cases come two days after state health officials first reported outbreaks at a Bangor homeless shelter and a Portland meat processing plant. Friday is the first day of a limited re-opening, with hair salons, auto dealerships, health care services and a few other businesses allowed to begin operating again. More restrictions will likely be lifted starting in June. Friday is also the first day self-employed individuals can apply for unemployment.

The Maine CDC reported 657 Mainers have now recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 26 since Thursday.

Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said on Thursday that 17 guests and four staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hope House shelter. The agency has worked with Hope House to test all residents and staff, and is working with management at the Tyson Foods meat processing plant in Portland to conduct universal testing among the roughly 400 employees.

A total of 10 employees at the Tyson plant have tested positive for the disease in what is the largest outbreak at a non-health care or long-term care facility in Maine.

Shah said that “every single new outbreak presents new challenges as well as raises concerns.” But he said the Maine CDC’s policy of immediately requiring reports of potential outbreaks – identified as more than three cases at a facility – and then pursuing universal testing quickly alerts staff to potential hotspots.

“We are out there discovering them because we are looking for them, so it’s a deliberative fact-finding process that we are taking, by design,” Shah said during his daily briefing on Thursday. “We’d rather know about something like that happening, and be able to mitigate it, rather than not know it is happening to make our numbers look different.”

The number of active cases – calculated by subtracting recoveries and deaths from the case total – held steady at 411 on Friday and has generally been trending downward since reaching a peak of 446 cases on April 17. Public health experts agree that a decline in cases for at least two weeks is one of the most important criteria for determining whether it is safe to begin reopening the economy.

The number of active cases dropped to 389 on Wednesday but rose to 411 on Thursday, an increase of 22 cases driven in large part by the outbreak at the Bangor shelter.

The Maine CDC is also monitoring outbreaks among residents and staff at several nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Thirty-seven Mainers are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, as of Friday. The state has 330 intensive care unit beds, with 171 available. Ventilator supply continues to be sufficient for current demand, with 316 ventilators, 290 available and 397 alternative ventilators.

Although confirmed case numbers and deaths continue to increase, the infection curve appears to have been flattening in recent weeks, so much so that Mills administration is preparing to relax some restrictions.

Earlier Thursday, the Maine Department of Labor reported that 7,400 Mainers filed new unemployment claims last week as more workers find themselves sidelined by the ongoing crisis. Roughly one of every seven workers in the state has sought unemployment assistance since the pandemic began.

Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman, appearing alongside Shah during the daily briefing, said her office will begin processing applications on Friday for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. That federal program is aimed at helping self-employed workers or others who do not qualify under traditional unemployment.

Fortman said it is difficult to anticipate how many Mainers will qualify for the new federal program because her office does not typically work with self-employed individuals. But she said best estimates are that about 70,000 people could be eligible.

“We don’t know how many of those folks were impacted by COVID-19 … and you must have been impacted by COVID-19” to be eligible, Fortman said.

