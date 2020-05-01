Hospitals, clinics and community health centers in rural Maine will receive more than $131 million to help their efforts in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement Friday that the money will go to 121 rural health care providers, many of them struggling to stay open because patients without COVID-19 are delaying care and canceling elective services.
“Keeping the doors open to rural hospitals is critical to helping protect the health of residents in the surrounding communities,” they said in a joint statement. “This funding will provide crucial support to rural medical providers at a time of enormous stress on our health care system.”
The statement said rural hospitals providing acute care and critical access will receive a minimum of $1 million with additional funds based on operating expenses.
In early April, Maine hospitals and other health care providers received an infusion of nearly $146 million from the CARES Act, which earmarked $100 billion for health care providers.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump’s new spokeswoman pledges not to lie from podium
-
Arts & Entertainment
Center for Maine Contemporary Art announces biennial artists for 2020
-
Business
Lawmakers to address ‘serious problems’ with Maine’s unemployment system
-
Nation & World
‘Like I just got out of jail!’: Several states ease their lockdowns
-
Business
Maine’s rural hospitals, clinics to receive $131 million in federal aid
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.