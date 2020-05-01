The Newport Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday, May through October, in the parking lot of Tractor Supply, 1560 Main St., Palmyra, according to a news release from Sebasticook Valley Chamber of Commerce, based in Palmyra.

This group of hard working local farmers come together to share their seasonal fruits, vegetables and micro-greens to the Newport area. Those who stop by can find a large variety of locally raised chicken, pork and beef at the market, along with all the natural sugar needs such as maple syrup and raw local honey. Seedlings also can be purchased for gardening adventures.

The market has partnered with the chamber which has opened many opportunities for the market to grow. All the farmers have been working hard to ensure the safety of everyone who may attend the market during these uncertain times.

Which is why, the market will offer an online preorder of all the goods found at the market to be picked up weekly.

For more information, check out Newport Farmers Market Facebook page and Instagram.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: