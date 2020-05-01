The Volunteer Lawyers Project offers a free online resource to low-income individuals who have unemployment, employment, family law, or other types of civil (not criminal) legal questions, according to a news release from the American Bar Association.

The site, Free Legal Answers Maine (FLAME), is run by the association and administered by VLP. People with low incomes (up to around 350-400% of the federal poverty line) can ask legal questions of volunteer attorneys for free.

For more information, visit maine.freelegalanswers.org.

