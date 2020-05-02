Because of COVID-19, the nomination deadline for the 2020 Maine Adult and Youth Volunteer Rolls of Honor has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday, May 22. The program is organized by Volunteer Maine, Maine’s service commission, according to a news release from the commission based in Augusta.

The Maine Volunteer Rolls of Honor are a statewide effort to show appreciation to those citizens who go above and beyond in terms of the time they devote to serving their communities. There is no cost to the nominator or person honored thanks to civic-minded supporters.

Adult nominees must be 19 or older and volunteered at least 500 documented hours in the prior calendar year. Youth nominees must be 18 or younger and volunteered at least 50 hours in the prior year. All volunteers certified as qualifying by the nominating program will be recognized. This is not a competitive recognition program.

Individuals added to the Adult and Youth Maine Volunteer Rolls of Honor are recognized in the following ways:

• A Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism certificate with the person’s name and total hours of service during the prior year.

• Listing by name, town, and hours of service in an advertisement published in Bangor Daily News. This form of recognition is intended to generate more local congratulations from neighbors and friends of the volunteer.

The in-person recognition ceremony has been canceled this year because of the pandemic. The ceremony was scheduled to be held prior to the Portland Sea Dogs’ annual Volunteer Appreciation Night game at Hadlock Field in Portland.

All nominations must be sent electronically.

For information, visit volunteermaine.org.

