In an effort to help COVID-19 relief efforts, Maine retailer Marden’s has donated $30,000 in nonperishable goods to Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn. This follows its recent donations of medical supplies to North Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, Maine Medical in Portland and MaineGeneral in Augusta, according to a news release from Marden’s.

As food insecurity rises throughout the state because of record high unemployment, the team at Marden’s saw an opportunity to help. On April 15, $30,000 in canned goods was delivered to Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Auburn facility.

“At a time when food is hard to find, Marden’s donation was put to use immediately,” said Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “Our top concern remains access to shelf-stable food and many of our purchased product shipments are being delayed or canceled. The Food Bank and our partner agencies — food pantries, meal sites, soup kitchens, and shelters — are grateful for Marden’s generosity. Mainers helping Mainers, that’s what it is all about.”

In support of Maine’s health care workers and those on the front lines, Marden’s also contributed personal protective equipment, including 266,000 gloves, 252 N95 masks, 360 coveralls and 216 shoe guards, to three Maine hospitals — North Light Inland, Maine Medical and MaineGeneral.

“It’s the least we can do to support those who are taking care of all of us,” said Marden’s treasurer John Marden. “We wanted to contribute to hospitals, where we know the staff is working tirelessly to protect Maine communities.”

To further assist the state in its fight against the spread of COVID-19, Marden’s is currently partnering with several government agencies, including the Maine Department of Corrections, to provide the fabric for making protective masks.

Maine State Credit Union buys meals for first responders

Maine State Credit Union employees took time away from the busy drive-thru last week to show their support to the local fire and police departments in Augusta and Waterville. They delivered gift cards for first responders to use to purchase meals from local restaurants, according to a news release from the Augusta-based credit union.

“We wanted to do something for other essential employees, at the same time helping local restaurants. Our police officers, firefighters and EMTs are on-call 24/7 making sure our communities remain safe. We wanted to show our appreciation for what they do every day,” said Tucker Cole, chief executive officer, Maine State Credit Union.

Branch employees traveled across Kennebec County, dropping off gift cards to first responders and saying thanks. Many of the departments were surprised by the gesture, and all were appreciative.

The credit union continues to provide its members with the highest level of service during this time. While the lobbies are closed, the drive-thru is open and busy. Its eBranch is supporting members who are calling to check their balances, see if their stimulus check has arrived, apply for a loan or even open a new account.

Franklin Memorial Hospital earns ‘A’ for spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington recently received an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients, according to a news release from the hospital.

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for FMH. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

“Franklin Memorial Hospital performed above average in all domains in which we were eligible for; the dedication of our care team members in providing quality care is extraordinary,” said Trampas Hutches, FMH president. “Franklin’s Leapfrog Safety Grade of an ‘A’ demonstrates our commitment to keeping our patients safety and well-being at the top of our priorities every day.”

Franklin Savings Bank’s Jay branch manager to retire

Franklin Savings Bank has announced the retirement of Jay Branch Manager Diane Jackson and named Amanda Lee as her successor.

“It’s hard to imagine our Jay branch without Diane after a dedicated 14-year career here in the office,” said Shelley Deane, executive vice president, director of human resources and administration, according to a news release from the bank. “Diane is known throughout the bank and our community as a mortgage expert. … We are fortunate to be in a position where we have another financial industry expert, Amanda Lee, on deck and ready to assume the responsibilities that Diane will leave behind. ”

Jackson came to the bank in May 2005 as an assistant branch manager and loan officer. In 2015, Jackson was promoted to Jay branch manager after long-term branch manager Lorna Niedner was promoted to the director residential and consumer lending in the main office in Farmington. Jackson is dedicated to the greater Jay and Livermore communities, which can be seen through her ongoing commitment to the chamber executive board as well as leading many community services activities throughout each year.

Jackson is scheduled to retire the July 1.

In the meantime, Lee will work alongside Jackson to continue the legacy that she leaves behind. Lee, from Wilton, joined the bank team from her previous branch manager role at a local credit union where she dedicated many years to serving her customers and communities.

“We’ve watched and competed with Amanda for a while now. We know she lives and breathes the same values as we do here at Franklin Savings Bank. She’s an experienced manager, lender and community leader,” said Morgan Allarie, vice president, director of branch administration and deposit services.

Lee holds a degree in business economics from the University of Maine at Farmington. She stays active in the community by volunteering for various Franklin County Chamber of Commerce events, serving as the treasurer for area youth baseball and serving in a leadership role for an area ATV club.

