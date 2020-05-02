IN ANSON, Friday at 10:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

11:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

12:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

1:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

1:43 a.m., loud noise was reported on Church Street.

1:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

1:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

2:01 a.m., loud noise was reported on Church Street.

8:08 a.m., hunting problems were reported on Burns Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

1:22 p.m., littering was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:31 p.m., simple assault was reported on Cony Street.

7:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

9:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sparrow Drive.

10:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

Saturday at 12:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

1 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street. Another disturbance was reported on Bangor Street at 3:27 a.m.

4:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

IN AVON, Friday at 6:01 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Avon Valley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 7:36 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Nichols Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 1:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 4:51 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Diller Line Road.

11:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Archer Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 8:47 p.m., a burglary was reported on Fire Road 61.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

9:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.

IN CONCORD PLANTATION, Friday at 11:26 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 1:50 p.m., a case involving forgery, fraud or larceny was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:42 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

7:44 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

9:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Crane Drive.

Saturday at 6:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

12:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Hutchins Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:51 p.m., a caller from Wilton Road requested someone be removed from the premises.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 11:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Canaan Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 6:03 p.m., a power line was reported down on West Mills Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 1:21 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on East Madison Road.

1:36 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Park Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

9:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Fish Hatchery Road.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prescott Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 11:37 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on River Road.

2:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:11 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.

7:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

10:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 4:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bates Street.

9:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 9:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Palmyra Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:33 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Water Street.

4:06 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

Saturday at 1:13 a.m., a water-related problem was reported on County Drive.

4:35 a.m., loud noise was reported on North Avenue.

4:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:47 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

10:29 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

12:10 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:01 p.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

3:43 p.m., a caller from Brook Street reported someone was missing.

4:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:07 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on College Avenue.

6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.

7:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Drummond Avenue.

7:50 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Broad Street.

8:52 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

9:19 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Industrial Road.

Saturday at 4:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:11 a.m., sex offenses were reported to the police department.

11:26 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported, location listed as unknown.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rancourt Avenue.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

Saturday at 1:08 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:21 p.m., Chelsea L. White, 31, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.

Saturday at 2:22 a.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 36, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3:01 a.m., Eric Walter Prosper, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:04 a.m., Brett Blake Worster, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: