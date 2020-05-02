IN ANSON, Friday at 10:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
11:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
12:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
1:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
1:43 a.m., loud noise was reported on Church Street.
1:44 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
1:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
2:01 a.m., loud noise was reported on Church Street.
8:08 a.m., hunting problems were reported on Burns Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
1:22 p.m., littering was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
5:31 p.m., simple assault was reported on Cony Street.
7:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
9:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.
9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sparrow Drive.
10:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
Saturday at 12:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
1 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street. Another disturbance was reported on Bangor Street at 3:27 a.m.
4:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
IN AVON, Friday at 6:01 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Avon Valley Road.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 7:36 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Nichols Hill Road.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 1:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 4:51 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Diller Line Road.
11:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Archer Road.
IN CHINA, Friday at 8:47 p.m., a burglary was reported on Fire Road 61.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.
9:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.
IN CONCORD PLANTATION, Friday at 11:26 a.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 1:50 p.m., a case involving forgery, fraud or larceny was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:42 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.
7:44 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
9:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Crane Drive.
Saturday at 6:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
12:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
8:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Hutchins Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:51 p.m., a caller from Wilton Road requested someone be removed from the premises.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 11:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Canaan Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 6:03 p.m., a power line was reported down on West Mills Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 1:21 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on East Madison Road.
1:36 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Park Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
9:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Fish Hatchery Road.
11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prescott Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 11:37 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on River Road.
2:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:11 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.
7:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
9:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
10:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 4:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bates Street.
9:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 9:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Palmyra Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:33 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Water Street.
4:06 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.
Saturday at 1:13 a.m., a water-related problem was reported on County Drive.
4:35 a.m., loud noise was reported on North Avenue.
4:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:47 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.
10:29 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.
12:10 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:01 p.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.
3:43 p.m., a caller from Brook Street reported someone was missing.
4:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.
6:07 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on College Avenue.
6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.
7:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Drummond Avenue.
7:50 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Broad Street.
8:52 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.
9:19 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Industrial Road.
Saturday at 4:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.
10:11 a.m., sex offenses were reported to the police department.
11:26 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported, location listed as unknown.
10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rancourt Avenue.
11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
Saturday at 1:08 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:21 p.m., Chelsea L. White, 31, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.
Saturday at 2:22 a.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 36, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
3:01 a.m., Eric Walter Prosper, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
5:04 a.m., Brett Blake Worster, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Protesters again demand Maine reopen
-
Nation & World
Egyptian filmmaker who mocked president dies in prison
-
Nation & World
New Mexico takes more drastic measures against virus hotspot
-
Nation & World
Sun draws many out in U.S., Europe; Russia virus numbers grow
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine May 2 police log