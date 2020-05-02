SKOWHEGAN — The downtown public restrooms in the Renaissance Center are currently closed for public safety reasons to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a news release from Main Street Skowhegan.
For more information about the Town of Skowhegan’s response to the coronavirus, visit skowhegan.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
UMaine Extension 4-H plans healthy living workshop May 5
-
Community
Skowhegan’s downtown public restrooms temporarily closed
-
Community
Spanish Mass to be live streamed May 3 from Cathedral in Portland
-
Community
CMCC waives admissions application fee for fall semester
-
Community
2020 Maine Adult and Youth Volunteer Rolls of Honor nomination deadline extended