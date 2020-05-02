SKOWHEGAN — The downtown public restrooms in the Renaissance Center are currently closed for public safety reasons to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a news release from Main Street Skowhegan.

For more information about the Town of Skowhegan’s response to the coronavirus, visit skowhegan.org.

