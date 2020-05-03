IN ATHENS, Saturday at 10:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

10:24 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

Sunday at 12:33 a.m., an assault was reported on North Road.

11:23 a.m., mischief was reported on Hole in the Wall Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:40 a.m., intoxicated people were reported at the intersection of Old Belgrade Road and Civic Center Drive.

11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.

12:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

12:24 p.m., needles were found on Water Street.

1:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sparrow Drive.

2:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

2:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

3 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on State Street.

8:03 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Cedar Street.

9:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

10:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Debra’s Place.

11:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

Sunday at 12:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

12:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

7:29 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 6:43 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 10:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

10:35 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Hill Road.

11:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

5:29 p.m., a caller from Hill Road reported shots were fired.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 10:54 p.m.,noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 11:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pond Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

8:30 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

12:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

3:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

5:52 p.m., a theft was reported on McNally Road.

6:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 9:05 p.m., a fire was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 12:32 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 5:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Center Road.

6:01 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on Jodie Avenue.

Sunday at 12:32 a.m., loud noise was reported on Six Rod Road.

11:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:41 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

5:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Dutch Drive.

6:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Brier Lane.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:14 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Academy Street.

Sunday at 8 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Litchfield Road.

9:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 2:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on Walter Road.

3:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

8:27 p.m., a caller from East Madison Road reported shots were fired.

Sunday at 12:07 p.m., a woods, grass, or brush fire was reported on Reed Road.

12:12 p.m., a warrant, subpoena, summons or protection order was served on Ingalls Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 5:31 p.m., a theft was reported on River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 11:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

3:04 p.m., a fire was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

5:26 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:22 p.m., noise was reported on Shores Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 9:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Warren Hill Road.

6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Camp Road.

7:40 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Camp Road.

9:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Camp Road.

10:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Camp Road.

10:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Camp Road.

11:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 4:21 p.m., loud noise was reported on Powers Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 12:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Windswept Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:33 a.m., a theft was reported on East Maple Street.

2:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Street.

4:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

4:12 p.m., a fire was reported on Back Road.

5:22 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

5:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Indian Ridge.

5:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Family Circle.

6:47 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

10:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pooler Avenue.

10:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pooler Avenue.

10:36 p.m., loud noise was reported on North Avenue.

11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pooler Avenue.

Sunday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

11:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sesame Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

2:56 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Redington Street.

4:17 p.m., threatening was reported near High and May streets.

6:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

9:24 p.m., an assault was reported near Western Avenue and Elm Street.

10:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Countryside Trailer Park off West River Road.

Sunday at 12:38 a.m., noise was reported on College Avenue.

12:48 a.m., noise was reported on Autumn Street.

3:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

12:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garland Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 12:16 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cobbossee Lane.

ARRESTS

ARRESTS IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:42 p.m., Joshua Gabriel Devito, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on State Street and charged with aggravated assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:09 a.m., Bradford Waugh Webb, 39, of Fairfield, was arrested on three warrants.

SUMMONS

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:28 p.m., Rayno Matthew Boivin, 38, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: