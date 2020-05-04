Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine and its philanthropic arm, the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, have announced new contributions to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, South Portland Food Cupboard, Boys & Girls Club of Bangor and several other organizations to address food insecurity and emergency response efforts in Maine in the wake of coronavirus.

The grants are part of a $352,000 commitment Anthem and its foundation have made in Maine to support the nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its 700 associates who call Maine home are deeply committed to doing our part to help our communities and Maine nonprofits meet critical health and social needs during this national crisis,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine, in a statement. “With Maine already ranking No. 1 in New England and No. 12 in the nation for food insecurity – and the demand for help growing every day – helping Mainers access food assistance is one of our top priorities, as is supporting the health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. We will continue to be there for Mainers during these trying times.”

Anthem has been working with partner nonprofit organizations to provide funds supporting emergency response, access to food, protective and medical equipment, and mental health services, the health insurer said. Anthem has already committed approximately $262,000 to organizations across the state, with another $90,000 slated for emerging needs in the coming weeks and months.

