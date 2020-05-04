IN ALBION, Friday at 9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Spearin Shores Road.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 11:23 a.m., mischief was reported on Hole in the Wall Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:29 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:59 a.m., a well-being check was made on Marlboro Avenue.

9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:24 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:31 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

2:27 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported at Willow and Cony streets.

2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:30 p.m., a well-being check was made on Ridge Road.

4:15 p.m., a general disturbance was reported at Bridge and Water streets.

4:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

4:46 p.m., an executive order violation was reported on Quimby Street.

7:18 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Riverside Drive.

7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.

9:07 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:20 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on State Street.

9:35 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Union Street.

9:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford Road.

10:11 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

10:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Anderson Lane.

Monday at 2:58 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 7:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

IN CHINA, Friday at 8:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Fire Road 61.

Saturday at 11:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 12:59 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Horseback Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Industrial Road.

3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 5:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 8 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Litchfield Road.

9:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewell Street.

Monday at 4:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 9:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Richmond Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 6:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

IN MERCER, Sunday at 3:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 4:43 p.m., theft was reported on Webb Road.

5:48 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 7:21 p.m., vandalism was reported on Fairview Street.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 2:23 p.m., fraud was reported on Beech Hill Road.

Saturday at 3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Hill Road.

10:41 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Agry Point Road.

IN ROME, Sunday at 4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Watson Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sesame Street.

2:45 p.m., mischief was reported on East River Road.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Monday at 7:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

8:25 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on The Concourse.

12:52 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:53 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Court.

4:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

Monday at 1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WAYNE, Sunday at 1:43 p.m., lost property was found at the Berry Pond Boat Launch.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maxim Road.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 3:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

Monday at 1:27 a.m., theft was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garand Street.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 12:16 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cobbossee Lane.

1:47 p.m., theft was reported on Peck Farm Road.

2:46 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Commerce Plaza.

Monday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:42 p.m., Justin James Lacroix, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order following a report at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Sunday at 3 p.m., Amanda L. Jellison, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Eastern Avenue.

10:28 p.m., Angela May Bragg, 48, of China, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs following a motor vehicle stop on State Street. In the same incident, Nicole Maire-Anne Lemay, 32, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, and two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 8:26 a.m., Jillian R. Henderson, 31, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violation of a protective order following a report of a violation on River Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 7:38 p.m., Bryan Patrick Grady, 30, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime following a 911 hangup on Kinderhook Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:16 p.m., Nicole J. Scribner, 36, of Somerville, was issued a summons on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Anthony Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:16 p.m., Dustin Jones, 23, of Cushman Road, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following the report of a missing person on Cushman Road.

