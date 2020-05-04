BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league.
The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced Monday, the day before the league is scheduled to open its season.
The first game featuring the NC Dinos taking on the Samsung Lions will air at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Games will air regularly Tuesday through Friday at 5:30 a.m., Saturday at 4 a.m., and Sunday at 1 a.m. Most will be on ESPN2.
The defending Korea Series champion Doosan Bears will be on Wednesday against the LG Twins while the 11-time league champion KIA Tigers take on the Lions on Friday.
The agreement includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship. The schedule and where ESPN airs them is subject to change pending the status of other leagues whose schedules have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN announcers will provide commentary in English from their home studios. Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez will do three games this week, including the opener. Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson will also call games.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Korean baseball league begins in empty stadiums
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Agent says Jets, Gore agree to terms on 1-year deal
-
Sports
Nadal pessimistic about return of competitive tennis in 2020
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 21 new cases
-
Community
Knights of Columbus continue free community takeout meals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.