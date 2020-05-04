A Madison woman suffered a severe leg injury Saturday night, and was flown by helicopter to a Bangor hospital after losing control of the vehicle she was driving in Palmyra.

Katia Graves, 31, was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicle on Estes Road just before 6 p.m. when she hit a parked car and utility pole, according to Michael Mitchell, chief deputy of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

“…she lost control of her vehicle, rolled over several times and struck a parked unattended motor vehicle in a private driveway before striking a utility pole,” Mitchell said Monday night in a news release. “Graves was ejected from the vehicle.”

She was taken by Sebasticook Valley Hospital Ambulance to a Lifeflight helicopter and airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Mitchell said.

Graves was not wearing a seat belt, he said.

Somerset Sheriff’s Deputy Logan Roberts was the first person to arrive at the scene, according to Mitchell. Estes Road also is known as Route 152.

“The crash is still under investigation by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, although driving at an excessive speed appears to be a causation factor,” Mitchell said. “The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police and Hartland Fire Department.”