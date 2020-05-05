IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:08 a.m., criminal threatening was reported near Patterson and Bangor streets.
10:56 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported protection order violation on Western Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.
3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
5:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
6:56 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Winthrop Street.
7:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
8:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hicks Road.
8:37 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
Tuesday at 12:53 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Chapel Street.
1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:24 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN BELGRADE, Monday at 7:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wings Mills Road.
9:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wings Mills Road.
IN BENTON, Tuesday at 1:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 10:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tardiff Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 3:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Ridge Road.
IN DETROIT, Monday at 5:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Bean Lane.
6:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Bean Lane.
6:47 p.m., threatening was reported on Bean Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Center Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 10:23 a.m., a burglary was reported at Hi Hat Pancake House on Maine Avenue.
4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:26 p.m., an assault was reported on Whittier Road.
IN FAYETTE, Monday at 4:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bamford Hill Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.
6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverview Drive.
Saturday at 11:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.
1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.
4:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Harrison Avenue.
4:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
7:21 p.m., fraud was reported on Alexandra Drive.
10:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oakland Farms Road.
Monday at 11:44 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Capen Road.
3:54 p.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Steamboat Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:09 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Academy Street.
IN JAY, Monday at 4:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Kyesland Avenue.
Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Way.
IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 10:25 p.m., a burglary was reported on Perrin Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 4:48 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:45 p.m., mischief was reported on River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Camp Manitou Cove.
9:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.
9:51 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Tuesday at 1:19 a.m., theft was reported on Elizabeth Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on A Street.
8:22 p.m., theft was reported on Harriet Street.
IN READFIELD, Monday at 4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Chimney Road and Beans Mills Road.
8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Readfield Boat Launch.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:16 p.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.
5:52 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Waterville Road.
8:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blair Street.
10:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.
Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN STARKS, Tuesday at 7:54 a.m., mischief was reported on Brookside Drive.
IN STRONG, Tuesday at 8:31 a.m., theft was reported on Chandler Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Blue Jay Way.
12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Kennebec Street.
1:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
5:57 p.m., an assault was reported on Green Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 1:27 a.m., theft was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.
3:40 a.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Route 133.
11:29 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 133.
12:29 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Charles Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:26 a.m., Ryan L. Smith, 45, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:53 p.m., Tyler S. Augustine, 30, of Ashland, Wisconsin, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior following the report of a traffic offense on Libby Hill Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:10 p.m., David M. Petito, 23, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop on Northern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:54 a.m., Thomas P. Shortall Jr., 64, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
Saturday at 4:14 p.m., Harry J. Dorso Jr., 55, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
Sunday at 11:19 a.m., James L. Bradley, 24, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.
1:18 p.m., Kimberly K. Wiers, 47, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.
2:37 p.m., Christy M. Chadbourne, 38, of an unknown town, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating a condition of release following a report of suspicious activity on Bridge Street.
