IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:08 a.m., criminal threatening was reported near Patterson and Bangor streets.

10:56 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a reported protection order violation on Western Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

6:56 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Winthrop Street.

7:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

8:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hicks Road.

8:37 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

Tuesday at 12:53 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Chapel Street.

1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:24 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 7:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wings Mills Road.

9:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wings Mills Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 1:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 10:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tardiff Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 3:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 5:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Bean Lane.

6:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Bean Lane.

6:47 p.m., threatening was reported on Bean Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Center Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 10:23 a.m., a burglary was reported at Hi Hat Pancake House on Maine Avenue.

4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 9:26 p.m., an assault was reported on Whittier Road.

IN FAYETTE, Monday at 4:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bamford Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverview Drive.

Saturday at 11:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.

4:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Harrison Avenue.

4:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

7:21 p.m., fraud was reported on Alexandra Drive.

10:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oakland Farms Road.

Monday at 11:44 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Capen Road.

3:54 p.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Steamboat Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:09 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Academy Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 4:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Kyesland Avenue.

Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Way.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 10:25 p.m., a burglary was reported on Perrin Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 4:48 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:45 p.m., mischief was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Camp Manitou Cove.

9:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

9:51 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Tuesday at 1:19 a.m., theft was reported on Elizabeth Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on A Street.

8:22 p.m., theft was reported on Harriet Street.

IN READFIELD, Monday at 4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Chimney Road and Beans Mills Road.

8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Readfield Boat Launch.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:16 p.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.

5:52 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Waterville Road.

8:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blair Street.

10:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on French Street.

Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 7:54 a.m., mischief was reported on Brookside Drive.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 8:31 a.m., theft was reported on Chandler Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Blue Jay Way.

12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Kennebec Street.

1:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

5:57 p.m., an assault was reported on Green Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 1:27 a.m., theft was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 12:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

3:40 a.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Route 133.

11:29 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Route 133.

12:29 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Charles Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:26 a.m., Ryan L. Smith, 45, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:53 p.m., Tyler S. Augustine, 30, of Ashland, Wisconsin, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior following the report of a traffic offense on Libby Hill Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:10 p.m., David M. Petito, 23, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop on Northern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:54 a.m., Thomas P. Shortall Jr., 64, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

Saturday at 4:14 p.m., Harry J. Dorso Jr., 55, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

Sunday at 11:19 a.m., James L. Bradley, 24, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

1:18 p.m., Kimberly K. Wiers, 47, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.

2:37 p.m., Christy M. Chadbourne, 38, of an unknown town, was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating a condition of release following a report of suspicious activity on Bridge Street.

