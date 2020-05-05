The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at the former Lake George Motel on Main Street in Canaan, where pipes were cut and a new hot water heater taken.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said Tuesday he did not know when the theft occurred. It was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday.

“The owner of the property felt it was stolen rather recently,” Mitchell said. “However, the last time they laid eyes on it was last summer or fall.”

Mitchell said the water heater was new and not fully hooked up.

Cpl. Mathew Cunningham of the Sheriff’s Office went to the motel after the property owner reported the burglary, according to Mitchell.

“They’re looking for leads,” Mitchell said. “They have one lead they’re looking at that they’re trying to shake down. Bottom line is, it’s a wide open investigation.”

The burglary occurred adjacent to a former pawn shop at the corner of Oak Pond Road and Main Street. The shop was destroyed April 20 by a fire that the Office of State Fire Marshal has determined was arson.

The blaze, reported early in the morning, drew firefighters from several towns, including Canaan, Skowhegan, Hartland, Clinton, Cornville, Fairfield, Burnham, Athens and Madison.

The former motel next to the pawn shop was called the Oak Pond Motor Lodge before being renamed the Lake George Motel.

The motel and building that burned are just east of Lake George Regional Park’s east entrance.

Mitchell said Tuesday it was too soon to know if the burglary and arson were connected.

He said the former motel had been the target of vandals over the past couple of years.

“It’s so out of the way,” he said. “It’s not like a homeowner can keep an eye on it.”

Mitchell asked that anyone with information about the burglary call the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 207-474-9591 or the office’s anonymous tip line at 207-474-0230.

