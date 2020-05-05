HALLOWELL — More than 130 employees at city bars and restaurants will receive a $100 “tip” after donors raised more than $13,000 toward relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused turbulent times for restaurants, which had to quickly turn to takeout and curbside pickup service. These changes forced owners to trim back menus and staff while revenue was cut.

The fundraiser was spearheaded by state Rep. Charlotte Warren, who is now turning her attention to a similar fundraiser for musicians who are missing out on gigs in Hallowell during the pandemic. Warren said she sent the checks to the businesses Monday.

Traverse Coffee Company, a business with only two employees, will receive $200 from the fundraiser, but had not received a check Tuesday morning. Owner Kyle Ng, one of the employees along with his wife Michelle, said it was “definitely nice to get a bonus” during a time when the coffee shop is just trying to break even on costs.

“We’re investing most of our profits into the business,” he said, later adding that the business is “surviving” by offering curbside pickup and takeout orders.

Ng said he was worried about the complexion of downtown Hallowell after the pandemic, especially as businesses around him are closing. He mentioned that Scrummy Afters Candy Shoppe, which closed earlier this month, was one of the city’s core businesses with which he enjoyed collaborating.

“We will miss them greatly,” he said.

According to documents provided to the Kennebec Journal by Warren, $11,215 was raised through an online fundraiser, with $370.07 taken in fees. A painting by Hallowell artist Chris Cart was auctioned for $2,400, bringing the total raised to $13,244.93.

That sum was divided up evenly based on the number of employees businesses told Warren they had, and the money was intended to be given to the employees as a tip.

Along with Traverse, nine other bars and restaurants will receive funding: Easy Street Lounge Lucky Garden; Quarry Tap Room, Juiced, Hydeout at the Wharf, Maine House, Liberal Cup, Cafe de Bangkok and Slates. Slates received the most, with $4,715 covering 47 employees.

Juiced owner Jeremy Ashlock said Warren has been “a huge help” during the pandemic for his business and personally, adding that Warren also helped his girlfriend, who is self-employed through the unemployment process. He said his employees mainly live in the Hallowell area, meaning the tips could spent supporting other businesses in the city.

“I would assume that it would go pretty far for any household if you need to get groceries,” he said. “Most employees live in or around Hallowell, so I’m sure that money will get spent in or around Hallowell.”

The new online fundraiser for musicians has received $1,345 of its $10,000 goal. With the other donations planned, Warren said the total goal is $15,000. Warren said that she has not determined how the money would be split up, but said she would coordinate with musicians and venues to decide that.

The musicians’ fundraiser, which supports Hallowell-based nonprofit the Ian Parker Foundation which is raising funds for local musicians, will also tap an artist for additional donations. Artist Christine Sullivan will offer the proceeds from 15 paintings, called the “Quarantine Birds,” to the fundraiser. Warren said she was not yet sure how Sullivan planned to auction or sell the paintings.

More information on the Ian Parker Foundation can be found at facebook.com/ianparkerfoundation.

Warren said an anonymous donor has pledged $1,000 to the musician’s fundraiser and musicians with day jobs have offered their support.

