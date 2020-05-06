IN ALBION, Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Crosby Road.

IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:50 p.m., an assault was reported on West Mills Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:27 a.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

9:58 a.m., theft was reported on Cumberland Street.

10:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

10:20 a.m., a person was reported missing from Brookside Avenue.

11:08 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:11 a.m., fraud was reported on Woodard Road.

11:58 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

3:06 p.m., a loose dog was reported on West River Road.

3:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malta Street.

4:27 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Cony Street. Augusta police Sgt. Jesse Brann said no foul play was suspected in this incident.

4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

6 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bangor Street.

8:36 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

9:21 p.m., a burglary was reported on Chapel Street.

9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.

11:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kendall Street.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 11:07 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN BURNHAM, Tuesday at 4:05 p.m., theft was reported on Horseback Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ten Lots Road.

1:17 p.m., fraud was reported on Six Rod Road.

5:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

6:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 4:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 10:22 a.m., theft was reported on First Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 5:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:49 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Johnson Street.

Wednesday at 1:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Way.

5:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:37 a.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

11:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 3:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Paint Road.

IN NEWPORT, Tuesday at 1:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Moosehead Trail.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., theft was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:23 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

3:01 p.m., theft was reported on Cianchette Street.

9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., harassment was reported on C Street.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., fraud was reported on Quarry Drive.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, April 27, at 7:49 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Parks Road.

Tuesday, April 28, at 5:17 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Sunset Lane.

Wednesday, April 29, at 2:49 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Kimball Road.

Friday at 7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the hiking trail on Dingley Road.

Monday at 8:19 a.m., lost property was reported on Main Street.

10:06 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

12:29 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

5:36 p.m., a gas leak/odor was reported on Thorofare Road.

9:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

6:56 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

10:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blair Street.

11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 6:15 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dinsmore Street.

9 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Street.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 7:02 a.m., theft was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 8:31 a.m., theft was reported on Chandler Road.

2:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Strong Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 2:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Bog Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:56 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwin Street.

5:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

5:56 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Wednesday at 1:48 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

3:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

9:57 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Cushman Road.

5:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Wednesday at 4:19 a.m., a burglary was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:26 a.m., Louis Rubino, 38, of Thomaston, was arrested on charges of aggravated forgery, operating after a habitual offender revocation and violating a condition of probation following a traffic stop on State Street.

10:34 a.m., Robert W.J. Sears, 28, of China, was arrested on a charge of failure to report at Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

5:43 p.m., William A. Palmer, 42, of Randolph, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Bangor Street.

7:07 p.m., Ronald Rolle, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release, disorderly conduct and indecent conduct following a reported disturbance on Western Avenue.

7:50 p.m., William Milne, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release on Middle Road.

Wednesday at 1:35 a.m., Beau D. Cornish, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release, attaching false plates, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near Willow Street and Cony Street. During the same incident, James P. Rich, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:28 p.m., Corbin Allen Pratt, 35, listed as transient, was arrested on a warrant for violating conditions of release and a warrant for criminal trespassing.

1:45 p.m., Richard K. Slez, 65, of Swanville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:57 p.m., Bryan Browning Clukey, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on four warrants for theft and one warrant for operating with a suspended license with priors.

6:24 p.m., Ronald Lewis Bubier, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop for an officer and habitual motor vehicle offenses.

Wednesday at 5:50 a.m., Shawn T. Hyatt, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:11 p.m., Justin J. O’Clair, 39, of Canabas Avenue, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and terrorizing following the report of a fight on Canabas Avenue.

7:38 p.m., Meghan S. Curtis, 38, of Western Avenue, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following the report of a domestic dispute on Western Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:19 a.m., Travis J. Laplante, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of negotiating a worthless instrument following a report of fraud on Western Avenue.

